Longtime B.C. Liberal MLA removed from caucus after continued climate change denial

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon has removed longtime MLA John Rustad from the party caucus after Rustad boosted a social media post casting doubt on climate change science and urging people to "celebrate CO2."

In posts on both Facebook and Twitter, Rustad, the MLA for the Nechako Lakes riding west of Prince George, shared a graphic and post arguing that people had been "hoodwinked" by climate change science and they should be glad CO2 is being emitted into the atmosphere.

In response, Kevin Falcon, who was elected leader of the party in February, distanced himself from Rustad's stance, tweeting, "#ClimateChange is one of the most critical threats facing our future," and that Rustad "does not speak on behalf of caucus on this issue."

That tweet went out Wednesday, and on Thursday, Falcon issued the following statement: "Politics is a team sport, and British Columbians expect their elected officials to work co-operatively on the important issues facing our province.

"Following a pattern of behaviour that was not supportive of our caucus team and the principles of mutual respect and trust, I have removed MLA John Rustad from the B.C. Liberal Caucus effective immediately."

History of inflammatory, misleading social media posts

It's not the first time Rustad's stance on climate change — and his use of social media — has come under fire.

In April 2021, he took issue with the use of the word "pollution" to describe C02 during the NDP provincial government's speech from the throne.

"Carbon dioxide is an essential component of life on this planet. It is not a pollution, and that sort of misinformation out there is just ridiculous. It's ridiculous to do that. It doesn't serve anybody well," said Rustad.

When he was asked directly by CBC whether he believes climate change is real and caused by humans, Rustad declined to answer.

In January 2021, he faced backlash over a Facebook post questioning the decision to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to Indigenous members of his riding on a priority basis.

"Who makes the decision to continue to vaccinate an 18-year-old in the same community while not vaccinating a 90-year-old with significant health challenges?" he wrote, referring to young people in the Nak'azdli community near Fort St. James, B.C.

And in 2019, he made a post relaying the false claim that government scientists euthanized 24 endangered caribou.

When asked why he made the post without verifying whether it was true, Rustad said: "If there's errors and stuff made, I certainly don't want to be part of what would be considered fake news," adding, "At the same time, when information like that comes forward, it's a piece of information that's worth sharing."

Rustad was first elected to office in 2005 as a representative for the riding of Prince George-Omineca, which was later dissolved and replaced by the current Nechako Lakes riding.

Under then-premier Christy Clark, he served as minister of aboriginal relations and reconciliation and, later, of forests, lands and natural resource operations.

Before his removal from caucus, Rustad served as forestry critic for the B.C. Liberals.