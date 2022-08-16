Longoria, Cobb power San Francisco to 6-1 over Diamondbacks

  • San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria (10) celebrates with J.D. Davis (7) after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    1/7

    Diamondbacks Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria (10) celebrates with J.D. Davis (7) after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants' Alex Cobb pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    2/7

    Diamondbacks Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Alex Cobb pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    3/7

    Diamondbacks Giants Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas (10) steals second against San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    4/7

    Diamondbacks Giants Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas (10) steals second against San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada hits an RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    5/7

    Diamondbacks Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada hits an RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants' Tyler Rogers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    6/7

    Diamondbacks Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Tyler Rogers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater (13) hits an RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    7/7

    Diamondbacks Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater (13) hits an RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria (10) celebrates with J.D. Davis (7) after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
San Francisco Giants' Alex Cobb pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas (10) steals second against San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada hits an RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
San Francisco Giants' Tyler Rogers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater (13) hits an RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arizona Diamondbacks
    Arizona Diamondbacks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Madison Bumgarner
    Madison Bumgarner
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brandon Crawford
    Brandon Crawford
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Daulton Varsho
    Daulton Varsho
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer and Alex Cobb pitched six solid innings to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 6-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

The Giants are 18-2 at home against Arizona since the start of the 2020 season.

San Francisco took control and broke open a scoreless game by scoring all of their runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner (6-12), the Giants’ 2014 World Series hero, allowed all six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking two and striking out six.

Longoria followed J.D. Davis’ one-out double and broke a scoreless tie with his 10th homer of the season, a drive into the left-center field stands. Longoria has 14 double-digit home run seasons. The 13 he accumulated before this season ranked him tied for sixth among active players.

After extending their lead to 3-0 in the fifth on Joey Bart’s double and Austin Slater’s RBI single, the Giants chased Bumgarner with three runs in the sixth. Davis’ leadoff single and Longoria’s walk set up the outburst. Thairo Estrada nit a double that scored Davis with one out and preceded Bart’s two-run double.

Cobb (4-6) struck out five in six innings and allowed five hits, including Christian Walker’s sixth-inning homer, his 28th of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Right fielder Daulton Varsho returned to the lineup, batting leadoff, after being hit in the jaw by a wayward between-innings throw from third baseman Josh Rojas ... Ketel Marte did not start Monday, allowing him to rest his tight left hamstring. His playing status remained day to day.

Giants: Outfielder Joc Pedersen did not start, but was considered available after taking batting practice. Pedersen proved he was physically sound by rapping a pinch-hit double in the seventh. Pedersen was hit on his right pinkie by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Zach Thompson on Sunday. Giants manager Gabe Kapler said that X-rays taken on Pedersen’s finger were negative. ... Monday was deemed a day of rest for shortstop Brandon Crawford, who left the injured list on Aug. 7 after coping with left knee inflammation.

UP NEXT

The Giants and Diamondbacks continue their four-game series at Oracle Park on Tuesday. Arizona ace Merrill Kelly (10-5) will oppose San Francisco right-hander Jakob Junis (4-3).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Elks host Riders looking to end struggles both at home and against the West

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are trying to stop history from repeating itself. Edmonton opened the 2022 CFL season with a blowout 59-15 loss to the B.C. Lions, and then fell 26-16 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at home the next week. Last weekend, the Elks were torched 46-14 at B.C. Place, and they now return home to face Saskatchewan on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. Elks alumni Jim Germany, Ed Jones and Joe Holliman will have the their names added to the team’s Wall of Honour Saturday nigh

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat