Longo: Milan unlikely to make additional first-team signings this summer

Having claimed just one point from the first two games, AC Milan find themselves in a tough position with Lazio up next away from home. According to a report, the management also isn’t planning to make any additional signings as things stand.

Fans have rightfully been wondering about potential signings before the window closes, given just how dire it has looked for Milan so far. However, as reported by Daniele Longo, additional signings for the first team appear to be very unlikely as things stand.

Instead, Milan are looking to offload Yacine Adli (who reportedly is close to Fiorentina) and sign Silvano Vos for the Futuro side. The management believes that the work done for the first team is sufficient and that they will reap the rewards soon enough.

Furthermore, there has been a lack of mercato opportunities – perhaps contrary to what was expected – and this also prompted Milan’s decision. The deadline for the transfer window is August 30th by midnight, while the Rossoneri’s next game is scheduled for the day after.

Hopefully, Milan will bounce back against the Biancocelesti and claim their first win of the season, but a lot has to be improved for that to happen.