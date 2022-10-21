Longlac gets college campus

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Confederation College has unveiled its latest campus in Longlac, a move that stemmed from the closure of the Greenstone campus in Geraldton.

Richard Gemmill, the college’s vice-president of academics, said they saw some student decline in Geraldton and increasing costs of maintaining that site.

“We were very happy in Geraldton up to a point but an opportunity came up in Longlac, so I would say it was a multi-faceted decision-making process to move,” Gemmill said.

“From a technical standpoint, our lease was up in Geraldton and we had noticed that we were starting to see a decline in interest and students being on campus physically, then the pandemic happened.”

He said another factor that came into the decision was that part of the college delivers academic upgrading services.

“We have academic upgrading here in Thunder Bay, in Marathon and we also have upgrading in our Greenstone campus and there’s an opportunity to do that in Longlac with a little bit more space for students,” he said.

“If we’re looking at a mining expansion or an expansion and interest in forestry or in the resource economy, having more space and more capacity to deliver programming is a win for us and that all went into the consideration of moving to Longlac.”

Gemmill says the college has had a significant increase in training initiatives and a lot of it is driven by some of the remote communities such as their First Nation partners who are receiving more funding to develop their communities.

“We’ve been a part of the training initiatives in these communities, not just by providing the training, but we’re helping with the funding applications by largely the training of the staff that is doing a lot of that work,” he said.

Gemmill used the example of training heavy equipment operators who are actually building the roads, building power and transmission lines, to gain access to those communities.

“We’re training the individuals to work that heavy equipment. We’re engaging with some of our mining partners in offering diamond drilling certification so that the folks that are actually using those heavy pieces of equipment in the mining industry, have the right certifications for that,” Gemmill said.

“We’re also servicing the service areas as well by training the cooks and the chefs and the service personnel that are on those sites. We’re training them in partnership with both the industry partners and also the community partners that really benefit from having all of that investment into their home communities.”

Gemmill pointed out that as people emerge from the pandemic, employment opportunities are quite high.

“If you want a job, there’s a job out there right now. . . there are tons of jobs,” he said.

The demand for workers is seeing more and more companies recruiting staff by offering them training on the job.

“That typically means bad news for colleges and universities like ourselves, because if they can go out and get a job without getting trained, then they don’t necessarily want to invest in that training,” Gemmill said. “We’re emerging from the pandemic and we’re still seeing some anxiety amongst the typical student demographics in entering post-secondary, and that’s across the table with health care, skilled trades, business, hospitality and so on.”

Gemmill noted that training has seen a huge growth area over the last four years due to demand in both northwest and northeast regions.

He said they are optimistic that as society moves further from the influence of the pandemic, the college will start seeing an increase in demand for a whole range of programming with skilled trades being on top of the list.

Earlier this month, the college opened its North Shore campus in Marathon after plans were put on hiatus for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal