Longhorns to Honor First African-American Letterman Julius Whittier With Helmet Decal

Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated

Texas will honor former offensive tackle and tight end Julius Whittier on Saturday, donning a helmet decal with Whittier's initials following his passing at 68 on Tuesday morning.

Whittier became the first African-American to letter in football at Texas in 1970, joining the Longhorns for three-straight Southwest Conference Championships. The Longhorns went 10–1 in Whittier's last season with the program in 1972, upsetting No. 4 Alabama in the Cotton Bowl.

Whittier earned both an undergraduate and law degree at Texas, working as a prosecutor in Dallas until 2012. He was inducted into the Longhorn Hall of Fame in 2013.

Texas will sport Whittier's initials as it faces Kansas State on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff from Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.

