A LongHorn Steakhouse is under construction in Fort Worth, the city’s second location

Fort Worth will soon have a second LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant.

The location is on the southern edge of the city near Burleson, along the interchange of Interstate 35 and E. Rendon Crowley Road. It will be next to a Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.

According to building permits filed this summer for the $2.5 million project, the restaurant will be 6,500 square feet.

Fort Worth’s only other LongHorn Steakhouse, on the far north side near Alliance, opened within the past two years. The metroplex has two other LongHorn restaurants, in Grand Prairie and Plano.

LongHorn Steakhouse started in 1981 in Atlanta. It became part of the Darden portfolio in 2007, whose brands also include Cheddar’s and Olive Garden. Darden had 549 locations of LongHorn Steakhouses as of August, according to Darden.

In the company’s most recent earnings report, for the quarter that ended Aug. 28, same-store sales at LongHorn Steakhouses were up 4.2% but fell short of Wall Street expectations of 5.1%, CNBC reported. Darden pointed to inflationary pressures and other economic stresses. Quarterly sales at finer dining locations were stronger, including The Capital Grille.

Darden expects to open a total of 55 to 60 new restaurants in its fiscal 2023.