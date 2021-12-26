What are some of the longest train journeys in the world?

A train arrives at Xuchang East Railway Station on 26 December 2012 in Xuchang, China, at the opening of the world's longest high-speed rail route. (Getty Images)

It is nine years to the day since the world’s longest high-speed rail route was officially opened.

On 26 December 2012, the railway line between Beijing and Guangzhou was unveiled in China.

When it started, the route spanned 2,298km (1,428 miles) and had 35 stops, with trains travelling at 300km/h (187mph).

It cut a 22-hour journey down to less than 10 hours.

Here are some of the longest train journeys from all over the globe.

The Trans-Siberian Railway (5,772 miles)

A train moves along the Trans-Siberian railway near Maganskaya railway station outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. (Reuters)

The longest railway line in the world, the Trans-Siberian Railway stretches across Russia from Moscow to Vladivostok, which is next to the Sea of Japan.

The famous route was built between 1891 and 1916 at the behest of Emperor Alexander III and his son, who would become Emperor Nicholas II.

The Trans-Siberian stretches 9,289km (5,772 miles) and is operated by Russian Railways.

It spans a record eight time zones and it takes eight days to complete the entire journey.

Moscow to Pyongyang (6,379 miles)

A customs officer on the train from Moscow to Pyongyang at Tumangang station in North Korea in August 2015. (Getty Images)

Technically, this was the longest train service in the world, up until February 2020, when services from Russia into North Korea were suspended.

It used much of the Trans-Siberian route for its journey.

Operated by the Korean State Railway, it stretched 10,267km (6,379 miles) and had 157 stops, taking eight and a half days.

Toronto to Vancouver (2,775 miles)

Passengers on board the Canadian, a Via Rail train from Toronto to Vancouver in Canada. (Getty Images)

Almost all of the top 20 longest train services in the world are in Russia or China, but the 17th longest stretches for 4,466km (2,775 miles) through Canada.

Operated by Via Rail and its transcontinental passenger train, The Canadian, it goes between Union Station in Toronto and Pacific Central Station in Vancouver.

The journey takes about 95 hours.

Chicago to Los Angeles (2,727 miles)

Amtrak's Texas Eagle train waiting to depart the station in San Antonio, Texas. (Getty Images)

Just slightly shorter than the Canadian trip, at 4,390km (2,727 miles), this is the longest service across the US.

It comprises two trains, the Texas Eagle from Chicago, Illinois, to San Antonio, Texas, followed by the Sunset Limited from San Antonio to Los Angeles, California.

The Amtrak-operated journey is a 65-hour trip across seven states: Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

Sydney to Perth (2,704 miles)

The Indian Pacific arriving at Rawlinna Station in Australia. (Getty Images)

The Indian Pacific service, operated by luxury train company Journey Beyond, between the cities of Sydney and Perth, stretches for 4,352km (2,704 miles) across Australia.

Opened in 1970, the Indian Pacific features the world’s longest straight stretch of railway track, a 478km (297-mile) section over the Nullarbor Plain.

The journey takes up 75 hours and the train has a Platinum and Gold Service.

The train also has a motorail service that carries passengers’ cars between Adelaide and Perth.

Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari (2,621 miles)

Kanyakumari station in India, where passengers can begin or end their journey on the country's longest train service, the Dibrugarh–Kanyakumari Vivek Express. (Getty)

The Dibrugarh–Kanyakumari Vivek Express runs in India from Dibrugarh in the north east to Kanyakumari in the south.

The weekly train service covers 4,218km (2,621 miles) and goes through nine states, taking 80 hours to complete.

