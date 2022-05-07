The longest of long shots wins the Kentucky Derby. ‘We’re not supposed to be here.’

A horse that barely got into the Kentucky Derby won the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Rich Strike, who went off at odds of 80-1, powered past race favorite Epicenter deep in the stretch to win the 148th running at Churchill Downs by three-fourths of a length.

Rich Strike was the second-longest shot in Derby history to win the race, behind only Donerail (91-1) in 1913.

Rich Strike gained entry to the Derby on Friday morning when Ethereal Road, trained by the legendary D. Wayne Lukas, was scratched.

In the winner’s circle, trainer Eric Reed told NBC Sports, “We’re not supposed to be here!”

Epicenter finished second, and Toyota Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon came in third.

The complete order of finish behind the top three was Simplification, Mo Donegal, Barber Road, Tawny Port, Smile Happy, Tiz the Bomb, Zozos, Classic Causeway, Taiba, Crown Pride, Happy Jack, Messier, White Abarrio, Charge It, Cyberknife, Pioneer of Medina and Summer Is Tomorrow.

Rich Strike is owned RED TR-Racing, which is run by Oklahoma native Rick Dawson.

Sonny Leon, the 32-year-old jockey from Venezuela, rode Rich Strike to only his second victory in eight career starts. His only previous win also came at Churchill Downs, when he broke his maiden last September.

Rich Strike paid $163.60, $74.20 and $29.40.

Epicenter returned $7.40 and $5.20. Zandon delivered $5.60 to show.

This story will be updated.