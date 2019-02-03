What is the Longest Field Goal Kick in NFL History?

The 2018 NFL season saw its fair share of long field goal kick attempts, but no kicker was able to break Matt Prater's league record set in 2013.

On Dec. 8, 2013, Prater successfully made a 64-yard field goal for the Denver Broncos at the end of the first half against the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos went on to win that game 51–28.

Prater's kick broke the NFL's previous 63-yard record set by Tom Dempsey in 1970. The New Orleans Saints kicker's field goal was a game-winning kick as time expired, one that lifted the Saints 19–17 over the Detroit Lions.

In the history of the NFL regular season, only 20 field goals have been made from at least 60 yards. The latest successful attempt was a 60-yarder from Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's 62-yarder during the team's 29–23 overtime win on Dec. 9, 2018, against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ola Kimrin kicked a 65-yard field goal for the Broncos during a preseason game against the Seahawks in 2002, but the kick did not count toward the record since it didn't occur in the regular season.