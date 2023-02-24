It's been one year since the forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. Disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh denied killing his wife and son but admitted to lying to investigators during his double murder trial. And it's goodbye to two TV staples — Meredith Grey has left "Grey's Anatomy" and "Succession" is quitting HBO.

Ukrainians mark 1 year since Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged to push for victory in 2023 as Ukrainians on Friday marked the somber first anniversary of the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on their resilience in the face of Europe’s biggest and deadliest war since World War II. He said they had proven themselves to be invincible in what he called "a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity." "We survived the first day of the full-scale war. We didn’t know what tomorrow would bring, but we clearly understood that for each tomorrow, you need to fight. And we fought," he said in a video address. It was "the longest day of our lives. The hardest day of our modern history. We woke up early and haven’t fallen asleep since." President Joe Biden plans to announce sweeping new sanctions Friday against Russia on the one-year anniversary. Read more

"Morale, will, determination": Do Ukraine forces have an edge one year into war? Live updates.

"We need to keep living": What life is like for Ukrainians a year into Russia's invasion.

"It's hard, but they're holding on": On the ground in Ukraine, the war depends on U.S. weapons.

Lives lost, cities leveled: A visual look at the war in Ukraine one year later.

Alex Murdaugh takes the stand after admitting to lying, stealing but denying double murder

Disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh denied killing his wife and son but admitted to lying to investigators and committing past financial crimes that included stealing money from clients Thursday as he testified in his own defense in his double murder trial. Murdaugh, 54, is charged in connection with the shootings of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. He has pleaded not guilty. Murdaugh vehemently denied shooting Maggie and Paul on June 7, 2021, at the family's property. "I would never intentionally do anything to hurt either one of them. Ever. Ever," he said. Read more

Alex Murdaugh takes the stand during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

More news to know now

Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly sentenced to more prison time

Convicted sex offenders Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly were each sentenced to more time in prison Thursday for further crimes. A Los Angeles judge sentenced former movie mogul Weinstein to 16 years in prison after a jury convicted him of the 2013 rape and sexual assault of an Italian actor and model, adding on to the 23 years he is already serving as he continues to face repercussions from sexual assault allegations that kickstarted the #MeToo movement. The prison term, along with the 23 years he was handed in 2020 for a similar conviction in New York, amounts to a likely life sentence for the 70-year-old. Weinstein is already nearly three years into his previous sentence. Read more

A federal judge in Chicago rejected a call from prosecutors to keep R. Kelly behind bars until he is 100. The judge sentenced the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer to 20 years in prison on another set of sex crimes, including several child pornography charges. But 19 of those years will be served concurrently with his existing prison time, meaning only one year gets added to the end of the first 30-year sentence, imposed on him last year in New York for federal racketeering and sex trafficking convictions. The new sentence means Kelly could make it out of prison alive, when he is about 80. Kelly's defense lawyer celebrated the ruling as a victory, and some of the singer's fans could be heard cheering outside the courtroom. Read more

TV goodbyes: Meredith Grey leaves 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Succession' to leave HBO

The world of television brought one goodbye fans have seen coming and another they probably didn't Thursday. After more than 400 episodes, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) left Seattle's Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, the fictional setting of ABC's medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," to move to Boston. The character will still be the series' voiceover and is expected to make return appearances. Over at HBO, "Succession" fans should enjoy the upcoming Season 4, because its will be the beloved drama's last season, creator Jesse Armstrong said in an interview published Thursday. The final season will begin March 26. Read more

Meredith's "Grey's" departure is more than OK: It was "necessary for the show to continue and outlive her for potential seasons to come," writes David Oliver.

The next generation: Meet the new interns shaking up "Grey's Anatomy" in Season 19.

"Don't get me going on it": "Succession" star Brian Cox says co-star Jeremy Strong's acting technique is "annoying."

Looking back at the 2022 Emmys: "Succession" wins best drama, "Ted Lasso" takes top comedy for second time.

(From left) Onscreen siblings Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin in a scene from HBO's Emmy--winning drama "Succession."

📷 Photo of the day: Dancing in the streets — Brazilians celebrate carnival 📷

Costumes, check. Face paint, check. Brazilians were back out in force for their world-famous carnival celebrations this month. Brazil's federal government expected 46 million people to join the festivities that officially began last Friday and ran through Feb. 22. The Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro’s is billed as the world’s biggest party, but other cities had plenty of festivities too, including Salvador, Recife and metropolitan Sao Paulo.

A member of the Beija Flor samba school performs during the second night of Rio's Carnival parade at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Feb. 21, 2023. - The world's biggest carnival hit peak party level as Rio's top samba schools on Feb. 19 opened their annual parade competition in the giant avenue-turned-stadium known as the "Sambadrome."

Click on the link to see our gallery capturing just a snapshot of the revelry.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

