Longest active win streaks on line when Beavers, Tigers meet

Oregon State designated hitter Trevor Larnach (11) is greeted by teammates including Steven Kwan (4) and George Mendazona (13) after he scored the go-ahead run on a one-run single by Adley Rutschman against Cal State Fullerton in the eighth inning of an NCAA men's College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- One of the two longest active winning streaks in Division I baseball will end Monday night. That much is known.

Oregon State (55-4) has won 22 in a row entering its College World Series showdown against LSU (49-17), which has won 17 straight.

''Something's gotta give. So we'll see,'' LSU coach Paul Mainieri told reporters after his Tigers' 5-4 victory over Florida State on Saturday night. ''I would like to see you all show up for that game if you're not doing anything on Monday night. It might be a lot of fun.''

The winner will take control of Bracket 1 and need one more victory to reach the best-of-three finals starting next week. Eric Walker (8-1) will start for LSU against Bryce Fehmel (5-2).

The Beavers own the nation's longest win streak this season with the 23-gamer they had from late February to mid-April. Their current streak began April 30, with win No. 22 being a 6-5 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

''Honestly, I'm glad Oregon State won that game,'' said Mainier, whose team is unbeaten since May 11. ''And I'm glad we won our game even more so. It sets up a great match, I think, on Monday night.''

The teams have met twice. LSU beat the Beavers both times in the 2012 Baton Rouge regional, with Austin Nola scoring on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th inning for a 6-5 victory in the second game.

LSU's 17-game streak ranks as the fifth-longest this season. Missouri had a 20-gamer and Louisville and USF had 19-gamers.