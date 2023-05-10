Longer lorries to be allowed on British roads to reduce traffic

Longer lorries are to be allowed on Britain's roads to enable more goods to be carried on fewer journeys, the Department for Transport has announced - Gareth Fuller/PA

Longer lorries will be allowed on UK roads next month in a bid to reduce traffic, the government has announced.

Legislation will be laid on May 10 that will mean the legal length for lorries on UK roads can be extended to 18.55, 2.05m longer than the current length.

The government estimates that the extension will result in an 8 per cent reduction in lorry journeys and lead to reduction in traffic for all other vehicles.

It also believes that the longer lorries would result in fewer potholes as there would be no change to the maximum weight of a lorry, and the way the longer vehicles are constructed would result in less surface damage.

The decision comes after an 11-year trial that has seen several companies use longer vehicles to transport goods allowed on UK roads.

It is estimated that the trial saved around around 73m km in journeys, with 899m km travelled by lorries across the duration of the trial.

The government now predicts that the new legislation will see one in every 12 lorries taken off the road in the future and create £1.4bn in economic benefits.

Roads Minister Richard Holden said: “A strong, resilient supply chain is key to the Government’s efforts to grow the economy.

“That’s why we’re introducing longer semi-trailers to carry more goods in fewer journeys and ensure our shops, supermarkets and hospitals are always well stocked.

The legislation will mean that companies could start rolling out longer vehicles by May 31.

However, despite the congestion benefits, some groups have raised concerns about the safety of the longer vehicles posed risks to cyclists and pedestrians, while also raising concerns about the damage to road infrastructure.

During a consultation into the trial, two thirds of respondents said they thought that longer lorries would increase safety risks for cyclists and pedestrians, while 21 per cent said that there were also safety implications for road infrastructure.

'A deeply retrograde step'

Norman Baker, from Campaign for Better Transport, said: “This is a deeply retrograde step which will do nothing to tackle carbon emissions or air pollution and will disadvantage parallel rail freight routes.

“These lorries are by nature more dangerous than current HGVs, so the last thing people want is them thundering through their communities.

“Rather than longer, heavier lorries the government should be investing in rail freight as a safer, cleaner and more efficient alternative.”

However, the government has claimed that the longer lorries are safe and pointed to trial data which showed that there were 61 per cent fewer personal injury collisions when compared to conventional lorries.

A government report looking into the impact of the longer vehicles, also concluded that the reduction in tyre scrub by the use of a rear steering axle on the longer vehicle would mean reduced road surface damage.

One of the companies that was involved in the trial was food outlet Greggs, which has been operating the longer lorries since 2013.

Gavin Kirk, Supply Chain Director at Greggs, said “Due to the increased capacity, we have reduced our annual km travelled by 540,000, and saved 410 tonnes of carbon per year from LSTs, which supports our wider ESG agenda, The Greggs Pledge.”