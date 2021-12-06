Longer Evening Hours Bring Fun Nighttime Experiences to The Palm Beaches this Winter

Celebrate a warm winter solstice in Florida’s Cultural Capital®

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the days get shorter, there’s an array of new nighttime cultural activities in The Palm Beaches, Florida for visitors and residents alike to enjoy. The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, which represents the area’s arts and cultural institutions, is pleased to showcase many exciting programs that happen after the sun sets.

The shortest day of the year is coming up on Dec. 21, and we’ve outlined some experiences below to help you celebrate, from museums and lit-up lighthouses to family-friendly holiday festivities and more. There’s something for every night owl. To see more, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

Delray Beach Playhouse (Delray Beach) : Get ready for a night of nonstop laughter. Join comedians Myke Herlihy and Kevin White as they bring fun from across the Sunshine State with their hilarious show, Florida’s Funniest Comedians (Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.) Purchase tickets here.

Flagler Museum (Palm Beach) : Discover the wonder and magic of a Gilded Age Christmas with The Flagler Museum’s Holiday Evening Tours (Dec. 18-22 starting at 6:45 p.m.) The property will be aglow for these holiday-themed, docent-led group tours lit by the original 1902 light fixtures inside Whitehall, plus sparkly fairy lights. Enjoy strolling carolers in the Cocoanut Grove, as well as a festive party favor. Advance reservations are required. Ticket information can be found here .

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum (Jupiter) : Experience serenity at Twilight Yoga at the Light on the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse deck at sunset (Dec. 6, 13, 20, and 27 at 6 p.m.) Stay fit, calm your mind and enjoy the lovely views. Yogis of all levels are encouraged to participate in the class. Bring your yoga mat, flashlight, and water bottle. To register, click here .

Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach) : Art After Dark mixes art and entertainment on Friday nights (Dec. 10 & 17, 5-10 p.m.) Enjoy live performances, film screenings, art workshops, and more. Programs are currently being presented both in-person and online. Find out more information here.

The Square (West Palm Beach) : Nightly Snowfall & Light Show : Experience South Florida’s holiday season during the nightly “snowfall” on the square with The Wishing Tree light show. The Square will transform into a winter wonderland for this free event through Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. Additional details can be found here. Afrique Ngozi Dance & Drums (Dec. 27, 7-7:30 pm): Enjoy an immersive celebration of Kwanzaa. This family-friendly event will explore the seven principles that make up Kwanzaa and feature live West African dancing and drumming. Find more information here.



About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, complimentary tips, and enhanced access to local events, talent, and venues.

