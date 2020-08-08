'Longer contract and trust' - Owen Coyle explains why he chose to join Jamshedpur FC!

When Owen Coyle took charge of Chennaiyin FC last season they were languishing at the bottom half of the league table with just four points from the first six matches. But Coyle miraculously turned thing around at the club and led them to the final of the Indian Super League (ISL).

After a breathtaking season with the South Indian outfit, the former Irish international decided to move on and has now joined Jamshedpur FC as their new head coach.

The former Bolton Wanderers manager praised the infrastructure at Jamshedpur FC and said that the structure of the club is what prompted him to join the club as their manager.

“My very first match in India was at Jamshedpur against Jamshedpur FC. I was very impressed by the stadium, the pitch, training facilities and overall infrastructure. I loved everything. In the summer when I was a free agent, I had numerous offers both home and abroad but then came the offer from Jamshedpur. The vision that the officials of the club had was similar to mine. I understood what they wanted to achieve. The infrastructure of the club was something which appealed to me the most,” Coyle told Goal .

The Scotland-born manager had no say in the Chennaiyin squad he led to the final, given that he was mid-season appointment after John Gregory left. This time around though, Coyle will have full authority and will get a chance to build the team on his own terms.

It must be noted that Jamshedpur already have David Grande and Aitor Monroy on their books and have key Indian players already in their roster. But Coyle will have the luxury of picking the rest of the foreign contingent as per his requirements and probably a few Indian players as well.

Coyle suggested that he is looking forward to the challenge.

“Every challenge is difficult. As a coach, you have to take the pressure. Like last year, if we had to qualify for the play-offs, we had to win all the games and that’s where we did so well. It was an entertaining and attacking team and also won games. It was pleasing on the eyes.

“Now again I have got an opportunity with another club. Recruitment will be important. We need to get the right players together and of course, take the challenge of playing against very good teams. We are looking forward to that. The nature of football is having pressure, that is the nature of the game and I relish that and looking forward to it."

Coyle is known for his belief in Indian players, trusting them with key roles as Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Edwin Vanspaul experienced at Chennaiyin. Jamshedpur also have some youngsters like Amarjit Singh, Aniket Jadhav and Mobashir Rahman and such. Coyle is certainly looking forward to working with them.

“I love working with every Indian player, you must have seen that in Chennaiyin. We have some exciting talent at Jamshedpur. My job is to bring the best out of them, to develop and grow them and let them be the best player they can possibly be,” claimed the former Chennaiyin FC boss.

