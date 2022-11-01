Longenesis Partners with Dante Genomics to Offer Whole Genome Sequencing Solutions for Women’s Health in Europe

Dante Genomics
·3 min read
Dante Genomics
Dante Genomics

– Leaders in biotech and genomics to launch more personalised genomic solutions to more than 10,000 people across the Baltics and Mediterranean regions –

L’AQUILA, Italy, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotechnology startup Longenesis has partnered with Dante Genomics, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, to offer whole genome sequencing (WGS) to more than 10,000 existing Longenesis study participants.

WGS and Dante’s subsequent genomic reports are valuable health tools that can provide physicians and individuals with information about personalised dietary choices, predisposition to genetic diseases, genetic carrier information and more. Traditionally, DNA tests have been limited in the Baltic and Mediterranean regions due to cost and availability of practitioners, services and resources. Longenesis will enrich its digital engagement platform by offering its network of participants discounted Dante offerings, including at-home, blood collection kits for WGS without the use of a needle and additional women’s health reports without the need to re-test. This collaboration will encourage more people to pursue genomic solutions to help make personalised medicine more mainstream across Europe.

The Longenesis platform offers a digital, dynamic, secure engagement tool that empowers the public to explore and start using Dante’s novel genomic solutions. These digital tools will ensure legal and ethical compliances built into the Longenesis platform and offer streamlined consent for nearly 20,000 women globally.

“Our new partnership with Dante Genomics will make it easier for women to access exciting new DNA testing opportunities that will provide greater health insights. Everyone deserves to have an individualised understanding of their health that DNA testing affords. We are excited to work with Dante Genomics to expand our European reach and positively impact more patients’ lives,” said Paolo Malerba, VP of Partnerships and Strategy at Longenesis.

“Personalised medicine needs personalised data, and it is through collaborations like these that will allow us to offer more people in more regions of the world with genomic solutions,” said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Genomics. “We are excited to partner with Longensis to increase access to these invaluable genomic solutions that can improve women’s health and ultimately save lives.”

About Longenesis

Longenesis is a SaaS company that is unlocking a healthier future for humans. Supported by Insilico Medicine and other technology leaders, Longenesis has built an end-to-end, intuitive toolkit for data discovery and patient-centric engagement that prioritizes privacy and ethics. Our flagship products, Curator and Engage, are highly secure and designed for patients to remain in control of their personal data while also empowering them to share their information with doctors and researchers worldwide. Through these products, we unlock the hidden value of data, accelerate novel drug and treatment discovery, and ensure better and more proactive patient engagement. Our mission is to help modernize the approach to human health. At Longenesis, we firmly believe the future medical system will be collaborative. We build a technological bridge between healthcare institutions, pharma companies, research institutions and patients. We are proud to partner with leading educational and research institutions, global life sciences companies, healthcare stakeholders, and patient advocacy groups in service of this mission. Learn more at www.longenesis.com.

About Dante Genomics
Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes from diagnostics to therapeutics with assets including one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

Press Contact
media@longenesis.com
ir@dantelabs.com


Latest Stories

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Trust, patience are required with OG Anunoby's scoring growth

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • CFL player hungry for Edmonton food scene in online video series

    Injuries and losses in the 2022 Elks season meant more time off the field for offensive lineman Justin Renfrow, giving him the opportunity to eat his way through the Edmonton food scene and put the spotlight on local businesses. The 32-year-old Philadelphia native has been exploring Edmonton restaurants since moving to the city for football two years ago and has been impressed by what it has to offer. "There's seafood, there's good barbecue here and then there's also the Mexican food. The Colomb

  • Canada's Masse looks to build on strong World Cup opener this weekend in Toronto

    TORONTO — The Canadian swim team has picked up where it left off after a strong 12-month stretch marked by success at the Summer Olympics, world championships and Commonwealth Games. Canada kicked off the FINA World Cup circuit last weekend in Berlin with 10 podium appearances. The national team will be looking to build on that performance this weekend at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. "We continue to push each other and ultimately just continue to challenge each other to be better each day,"

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Veteran Canadian flanker Karen Paquin savours one more Rugby World Cup adventure

    Veteran flanker Karen Paquin and Canada face the U.S. for the second time in a week Saturday at the Rugby World Cup. But this time it's win or go home as the North American rivals meet in quarterfinal play in Auckland, New Zealand. The third-ranked Canadians downed the seventh-ranked Americans 29-14 when they met in pool play last weekend. Canada has won six straight over the U.S. since 2019. For the 35-year-old Paquin, the tournament is the latest step on a rich rugby journey that has taken her

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn