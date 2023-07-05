Longboarders get together for fun on Giant's Head

Over 200 longboarders from around the world gathered in Summerland for what was the first Giant’s Head Freeride in five years. While the event attracts the fastest and most talented skaterboarders to the world-class, two-kilometre downhill, the event itself is all about having fun.

“Honestly, that social component is one of the biggest things for us, it just feels like a big family reunion,” said event director Ken Leigh-Smith who took over the business from founder Andrew Monaghan in 2019. “Because it’s not a race, the tensions are off and it’s just a really positive atmosphere all around.”

Race or not, participants still reach speeds of upwards of 60 kilometres an hour and are pushing the boundaries of carving and sliding on the steep, winding course which serves up 13 hairpin turns and a 220-metre elevation drop from top to bottom. Riders do focus more on slides, spins and other technical maneuvers for style and velocity control instead of speed. For 28-year-old Montreal skater, Zachary Lecker, Giant’s Head is one of his favourites on the circuit.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been a skateboarder for 15 years and this is at least my sixth time here,” said Decker while suiting up for the final day’s runs. “It’s just so worth it to come here. It’s a beautiful course and you guys are just so sweet to let us be able to do this. It’s fantastic.” He specifically likes the focus on fun. “Downhill races are much more competitive and people are trying to prove things to themselves,” said Lecker. “This is a freeride event which is kind of the more accessible option where everybody’s here to enjoy themselves and just improve their skills or hang out with friends they haven’t seen for a while.

“It is the community, it’s always the community, everybody is so kind. It’s really a lifestyle, skateboarding in general. Once you get on, you never want to get off.” Much of the socialization took part at the Summerland Rodeo Grounds where organizers had arranged camping for participants. According to director Leigh-Smith putting on the show has been a full-time job and one that couldn’t have been done without the help of the more than 40 volunteers. “It takes a ton of work, but the fun stuff just makes it all worthwhile,” he said. There’s also another component that’s been added for those who register. “We want to make it bigger than just the act of skating down the hill,” said Leigh-Smith. “We just try to bring pieces of the skateboarding community together and all people that have a passion adjacent to riding to come and augment the event and just make it more fun.” That includes everything from instruction in board modification, skills training and photography. Also this year, organizers were able to get 700 sets of wheels from different companies which they shared with riders to test. Overall, Leigh-Smith credits the success of this year’s 11th Freeride to the outstanding local support. “The District of Summerland has been incredibly supportive, including the fire chief (Rob Robinson) and administrators and many of the Summerland businesses,” he said. Work is already underway for next year’s 12th running of the Freeride and organizers are planning to make it even more fun.

Mark Brett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald