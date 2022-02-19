There is a long way to go – Mikel Arteta won’t get distracted by top-four talk

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Mann-Bryans, PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mikel Arteta
    Mikel Arteta
    Spanish association football player and manager
  • Emile Smith Rowe
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bukayo Saka
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Mikel Arteta refused to get carried away in the race for the Premier League top four after Arsenal beat Brentford as he admitted losing the reverse fixture had left a “scar” on his side.

The Gunners ran out 2-1 winners as a frustrating first half gave way to goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, with Christian Norgaard scoring a last-gasp consolation for the visitors.

The victory leaves Arsenal just a point off Manchester United in fourth, with Arteta’s side also having two games in hand on their rivals.

But the Spaniard is keen to keep focus on maintaining momentum, with the rescheduled home fixture against Wolves next up on Thursday night.

“There is a long way to go,” he said on Arsenal’s quest to return to Champions League football with a top-four finish.

“But we are a little bit closer today because we won our game. It is what we have to do. You can see with the results how tough it is to win in this league.

“So we need to go on Thursday again, prepare very well, against Wolves it is going to be a really difficult match.

“We need to perform well to win and play better and better and better, that’s the aim. We cannot look too far. Things change very quickly. It’s really difficult to win matches in this league.”

Arteta also hailed goalscorers Smith Rowe and Saka, with the academy graduates once again serenaded by the Emirates Stadium crowd, who have tweaked Status Quo’s hit ‘Rocking All Over the World’ to praise the England pair.

“I understand the supporters love that song,” he said.

“Everybody loves that song because they are players that have been raised in our system. I am really happy that we have players that take the responsibility and they manage to win games for us. It is really impressive at that age.”

The game could not have been more different to the opening game of the season when a depleted Arsenal were well beaten at newly-promoted Brentford.

Only four players who started that day were in the XI that kicked off here and Arteta revealed the loss had a lasting impact on his players.

“That hurt and that scar was there,” he added.

“I certainly felt it. I tried to transmit it to the players that we should not forget how we felt after the game. We understood what happened and the results after that.

“We analysed it with the context we were in and it was really difficult to prepare that game. The players that we had on that pitch is nothing to do with the players that we had today. But we learned a lot as a team.”

Brentford have now won just one of their last 10 league games and, with Newcastle, Watford and Burnley all picking up points below them, head coach Thomas Frank is only keeping eyes on his own side.

“I think it is about us, what we can do,” he said.

“Focus on the next training, the next game, that is the most important thing. We have done that the whole season, it is only about us.

“Every team in the Premier League, if you are in the bottom 10, have spells like this.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot wins second medal in Beijing with bronze in big air

    BEIJING — In a quiet moment after the podium ceremony, Chinese phenom Su Yiming told Canada's Max Parrot he'd been one of his idols for years. The Canadian had been a big reason why he'd worked so hard heading into the Beijing Olympics, Su told Parrot. In snowboarding's big air final at the Beijing Olympics, Parrot captured the bronze medal about a week after winning gold in slopestyle. But it was the 17-year-old Su who put on a clinic to clinch big air gold, landing front- and back-side 1800s o

  • Max Moffatt lone Canadian to qualify for freestyle ski slopestyle final

    BEIJING — Max Moffatt is Canada's lone qualifier for the men's freestyle ski slopestyle final at the Beijing Olympics. The 23-year-old from Guelph, Ont., finished 11th with 74.06 points. Switzerland's Andri Ragettli dominated the qualifier to take the top spot heading into the final. Ragettli was fifth after his first run with a score of 76.98 points, and put himself into the lead after his second descent with an 85.08. Birk Ruud of Norway, who won gold in the big air, was second and the United

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Canadian cricketers lose by nine wickets to Oman in ICC T20 World Cup qualifier

    MUSCAT, Oman — Unbeaten half-centuries by Kashyap Prajapati and captain Zeeshan Maqsood helped host Oman to a commanding nine-wicket win over Canada on Saturday at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A. The loss evened Canada's record at 1-1 after an opening win over the Philippines. In other play Group B Saturday, Nepal dispatched the Philippines by 136 runs to top the group with four points. Canada and Oman have two points each. The United Arab Emirates leads Group A with four points. Bahrai

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Hockey P.E.I. dealing with appeals from suspended players in Mark Connors case

    At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Kamila Valieva's positive drug test blamed on grandpa's medicine

    The Kamila Valieva controversy continues to hang over the Beijing Games.

  • Toffoli scores in debut as Flames beat Blue Jackets 6-2

    CALGARY — Newly acquired Tyler Toffoli scored in his Flames debut to help lead Calgary to a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night, extending Calgary's winning streak to a season-high seven games. Erik Gudbranson, Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk, Dillon Dube, and Adam Ruzicka also scored for Calgary (27-13-6), which moves past Vegas into first place in the Pacific Division, one point up on the Golden Knights. The Flames also hold two games in hand. Playing the fourth game of a

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • DeRozan breaks Wilt's record as Bulls beat Kings 125-118

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points and broke an NBA record set by Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Sacramento Kings 125-118 on Wednesday night. DeRozan, who made 16 of 27 field goals, became the first player in NBA history to score 35 or more points and shoot 50% or better in seven consecutive games. Chamberlain did it in six straight twice — during the 1960-61 and 1962-63 seasons. It was also DeRozan’s eighth game in a row with 30 or more points. It’s th

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Joey Mantia snags 1st speedskating medal in 3rd Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Joey Mantia is finally taking home his first medal in his third Olympics. The 36-year-old American, along with Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman, earned the bronze in team pursuit on Tuesday. It was the second speedskating medal for the United States in Beijing. Erin Jackson won gold in the 500 meters. “I feel like the weight has been lifted in a sense,” Mantia said. “Now I can just kind of breathe.” At 36 years, 8 days, Mantia is the oldest medalist in team pursuit, breaking the mark

  • Missing Olympics still disappointing for Team Canada fan Connor McDavid

    This isn't how Connor McDavid expected to watch the Beijing Olympics. The Edmonton Oilers superstar planned to be on the ice and in the athletes village in China. Instead, he's catching the action from his couch. "It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the Olympics since I was a little kid. So to have that kind of squashed as we were getting close was disappointing," McDavid told The Canadian Press in a phone interview. "But just to be able to watch the athletes do their thing and put on a