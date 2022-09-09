How long is a US passport good for? Here's what to know -- and how to renew it.

International travel can require you to bring several documents, such as a travel visa or national ID card. Among those is also your passport.

But before you jet off to a faraway location, you need to make sure your passport is not expired. Nothing can ruin a trip quite like showing up at the airport only to find out your passport is invalid.

Some countries even require passports to "be valid at least six months beyond the dates of your trip," according to the U.S. Department of State.

So, if you're planning on traveling and need to check your travel documents, here is a guide to how long your passport is good for, depending on when it was issued.

How long is a passport good for?

Your passport's expiration date depends on when it was issued   or renewed.

According to the U.S. Department of State, a passport is valid for 10 years if it was issued when you were 16 years old or older. If your passport was issued when you were under the age of 16, your passport is valid for five years.

You can identify your passport's issue date on the data page or on the front of your passport card.

Can a felon get a passport? It depends.

Can you renew your passport before it expires?

According to the State Department, your passport does not need to be expired for it to be renewed. If you want a new book or a new card, all you must do is submit the valid documents in exchange for new ones.

If your passport has expired, you can still renew it if it has been issued within the last 15 years.

How long are passports taking right now?

As of August 2022, the processing time for a passport is between eight to 11 weeks for routine processing. For expedited processing, your passport's processing time is between five to seven weeks, according to the State Department.

Processing time does not include mailing time, and it could take up to two weeks from your application day for your passport to be "In Process."

As of August 2022, the processing time for a passport is between eight to 11 weeks for routine processing.

How long does it take to get a passport? What is the fastest way to get one?

What do I need to bring to renew my passport?

According to the USAGov, these are the documents you will need if you're applying for a passport:

  • Application form

  • Your most recent passport

  • Passport photo

  • Payment

If you name has changed since your last passport, you will have to provide a certified copy of your marriage certificate or a court order of your name change.

