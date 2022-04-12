‘Long time coming’: Keith Carnes welcomed by family, supporters in KC after prison release

Bill Lukitsch
·5 min read

Shortly after exiting a black SUV that carried him back to Kansas City for the first time since his release from Missouri prison, Keith Carnes stepped onto a Brookside sidewalk and embraced his mother.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’m glad,” said Carnes, 52, released Monday after spending 18 years in prison for a murder that he contends he did not commit.

“I feel happy, I feel grateful, I feel blessed. And I just want to thank God.”

Eve Moffatt, his mother, recalled all the years she was unable to hug and kiss her son while he was imprisoned.

“I’m so glad he’s out,” Moffatt said, with a beaming smile.

Keith Carnes leads his mother Eve Moffatt to a press conference outside his attorney&#x002019;s office. Carnes was freed from prison Monday, April 11, 2022, after 18 years. The prosecutor&#x002019;s office declined to file charges after the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction for murder and armed criminal action.
Keith Carnes leads his mother Eve Moffatt to a press conference outside his attorney’s office. Carnes was freed from prison Monday, April 11, 2022, after 18 years. The prosecutor’s office declined to file charges after the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction for murder and armed criminal action.

The scene late Monday afternoon was a welcome home of Carnes by his family, supporters and attorneys. It was a joyous occasion for those who’ve spent years seeking his release from prison, celebrated with champagne and — at the request of Carnes — a delivery from Imo’s Pizza.

Miracle of Innocence volunteer Brain Dale, left, hands Keith Carnes a pizza, one of Carnes&#x002019; favorite foods, as Valerie Burton, also with Miracle of Innocence watches. Carnes was freed from prison Monday, April 11, 2022, after 18 years. The prosecutor&#x002019;s office declined to file charges after the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction for murder and armed criminal action.
Miracle of Innocence volunteer Brain Dale, left, hands Keith Carnes a pizza, one of Carnes’ favorite foods, as Valerie Burton, also with Miracle of Innocence watches. Carnes was freed from prison Monday, April 11, 2022, after 18 years. The prosecutor’s office declined to file charges after the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction for murder and armed criminal action.

Carnes’ reintroduction to society comes as the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office declined to refile murder and armed criminal action charges against him, saying — though prosecutors are unconvinced of his actual innocence — there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial again. The decision came days after the Missouri Supreme Court tossed Carnes’ conviction.

Speaking to reporters outside his attorneys’ office, Carnes thanked those who stood behind his release. He said he plans to begin his life outside prison by reestablishing connections with family members with whom he has had little or no contact outside the supervision of a Missouri prison since his incarceration.

Carnes said he believes the evidence of the case clearly shows that he was not guilty of the crime, though he said he plans to work toward clearing his name further until he is “fully exonerated.”

“I think that’ll be easier now that I’m free,” Carnes said.

Carnes and his supporters have long maintained that he is innocent in the Oct. 6, 2003 killing, which unfolded in a parking lot at 29th Street and Prospect Avenue. Carnes was accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Larry A. White in a turf dispute over drug-dealing territory.

Two witnesses in the case, Wendy Lockett and Lorraine Morrow, maintained for nearly a decade that Carnes chased White into the parking lot and shot him multiple times.

Lockett said she recognized Carnes because of his eye patch, which no other drug dealer she knew at the time had.

But in 2014, Lockett recanted her testimony, alleging that she had been coerced into identifying Carnes. Morrow also recanted her testimony and recalled being pressured by then-Assistant Prosecutor Amy McGowan into picking Carnes.

McGowan also prosecuted the case of Ricky Kidd, a Kansas City man who spent 23 years behind bars for a double murder he did not commit. Kidd was exonerated and freed in 2019.

Further complicating Carnes’ case, Lockett testified in a 2021 court hearing that her original testimony actually was accurate and she was harassed into recanting by Carnes’ supporters.

At the same hearing, Morrow said she was suffering from too many medical conditions to remember the night of the murder clearly.

Another witness, Kermit O’Neal, said he was a friend of Carnes’ in 2003. He alleged that police intimidated him and attempted to “put words in his mouth” when recounting the night of the murder.

O’Neal said White had a heated exchange with another drug dealer about selling drugs on his property and warned him not to come back prior to the shooting. The other dealer was not Carnes, according to O’Neal.

Earlier this month, the Missouri Supreme Court determined an eyewitness’ account was not disclosed to Carnes’ defense team, in what is known as a Brady violation. The court threw out Carnes’ convictions and directed prosecutors to decide whether to retry him.

Prosecutors said they would not retry Carnes afterward, saying there was insufficient evidence to prove guilt in a courtroom.

In a statement Friday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said it accepted the high court’s findings that Carnes’ rights were violated. But the office noted that a special master’s investigation found no prosecutorial misconduct in Carnes’ case.

Prosecutors also blasted a private investigator who reviewed Carnes’ case, saying she was romantically involved with Carnes and pressured witnesses to recant their testimony.

“If police investigators engaged in such improper conduct, it would require immediate disclosure and conflict procedures to protect the integrity of the investigation,” the prosecutor’s office said. “This rule does not apply just to police and credible organizations, like the Midwest Innocence Project, which would not allow such bias as part of an investigation.”

Prosecutors said the evidence in the case is now “tainted from all directions.” Prosecutors added that the White family still believes Carnes was involved in the killing.

Prosecutors dismissed the charges without prejudice, noting that murder has no statute of limitations. They urged Carnes, who they say was present on the night of the homicide, to speak with law enforcement.

Addressing prosecutors’ continued investigation of White’s killing, Carnes said he believes the prosecutor’s office has sought to “twist things around in a negative way” since his conviction was overturned. As the investigation of White’s killing resumes, Carnes added that he hopes law enforcement will “do their job properly.”

On Monday, Carnes shook hands and hugged several people who helped work on the case over the years. Many representatives and volunteers were there from the Miracle of Innocence, an organization co-founded by exonerees Lamonte McIntyre and Darryl Burton that aims to undo wrongful convictions and assist innocent people with rejoining society. The organization assisted Carnes in his case.

Miracle of Innocence co-founders Lamonte McIntyre, left, and Darryl Burton, right, joined Keith Carnes to speak during a press conference at Carnes&#x002019; attorney&#x002019;s office Monday, April 11, 2022. Carnes was freed from prison after 18 years. The prosecutor&#x002019;s office declined to file charges after the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction for murder and armed criminal action. All three men are exonerees.
Miracle of Innocence co-founders Lamonte McIntyre, left, and Darryl Burton, right, joined Keith Carnes to speak during a press conference at Carnes’ attorney’s office Monday, April 11, 2022. Carnes was freed from prison after 18 years. The prosecutor’s office declined to file charges after the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction for murder and armed criminal action. All three men are exonerees.

“We do this work because we know there’s other innocent people in prison,” said Burton, who spent 24 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. “The journey coming home was one part of the journey, but this is the second part. It’s gonna be tough.”

Kent Gipson, Carnes’ attorney for the past eight years, said the time spent on Carnes’ case represented deeper issues with the criminal justice system in Missouri. Eight years is “way too long to get someone out,” Gipson said, contending that Missouri’s laws are “probably the worst in the country” when it comes to exoneration.

“I just hope I live long enough to do this again sometime,” he said. “Hopefully not in another eight years.”

The Star’s Aaron Torres and Luke Nozicka contributed to this report.

Keith Carnes, left, was freed from prison Monday, April 11, 2022, after 18 years in prison. The prosecutor&#x002019;s office declined to file charges after the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction for murder and armed criminal action. Carnes and Lamonte McIntyre of Miracle of Innocence listen to speakers.
Keith Carnes, left, was freed from prison Monday, April 11, 2022, after 18 years in prison. The prosecutor’s office declined to file charges after the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction for murder and armed criminal action. Carnes and Lamonte McIntyre of Miracle of Innocence listen to speakers.
Roxy Smalls with Miracle of Innocence hugs Keith Carnes after Carnes was freed from prison Monday, April 11, 2022, after 18 years. The prosecutor&#x002019;s office declined to file charges after the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction for murder and armed criminal action.
Roxy Smalls with Miracle of Innocence hugs Keith Carnes after Carnes was freed from prison Monday, April 11, 2022, after 18 years. The prosecutor’s office declined to file charges after the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction for murder and armed criminal action.
Miracle of Innocence co-founders Lamonte McIntyre, left, and Darryl Burton, right, joined Keith Carnes and shared a light moment during a press conference at Carnes&#x002019; attorney&#x002019;s office Monday, April 11, 2022. Earlier in the day, Carnes was freed from prison after 18 years. The prosecutor&#x002019;s office declined to file charges after the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction for murder and armed criminal action. All three men are exonerees.
Miracle of Innocence co-founders Lamonte McIntyre, left, and Darryl Burton, right, joined Keith Carnes and shared a light moment during a press conference at Carnes’ attorney’s office Monday, April 11, 2022. Earlier in the day, Carnes was freed from prison after 18 years. The prosecutor’s office declined to file charges after the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction for murder and armed criminal action. All three men are exonerees.
Keith Carnes hugs one of his attorneys, Taylor Rickard, after arriving at the law office for a press conference. Carnes was freed from prison Monday, April 11, 2022, after 18 years. The prosecutor&#x002019;s office declined to file charges after the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction for murder and armed criminal action.
Keith Carnes hugs one of his attorneys, Taylor Rickard, after arriving at the law office for a press conference. Carnes was freed from prison Monday, April 11, 2022, after 18 years. The prosecutor’s office declined to file charges after the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction for murder and armed criminal action.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be