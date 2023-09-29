‘A long time coming’: Elk Grove will officially recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day next month

Elk Grove City Council announced Wednesday that Oct. 9 will officially be recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2023, the city’s first such declaration.

The proclamation acknowledges that land now known as Elk Grove, as well as nearby Wilton, was once territory belonging to the Plains Miwok, one of the largest groups of Indigenous people in California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a proclamation in 2019 recognizing Oct. 14 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in California, a first for the state. And earlier this year in April, Sacramento County voted unanimously to recognize the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day.

Elk Grove joins them in recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The unanimous declaration serves as recognition of the contributions made by original inhabitants in the Plains Miwok and other Indigenous peoples who have shaped the character and mold of Elk Grove.

Wilton Rancheria is a federally recognized Native American tribe of Miwok people based in Northern California, near the Sacramento River.

The tribe, formed from Wilton Rancheria Miwok, lost its federal recognition in 1964. Their federal recognition was regained in 2009, becoming the only federally recognized tribe in Sacramento County. Its tribal headquarters are in Elk Grove.

Reina Tarango, wife and first partner of Wilton Rancheria chairman Jesus Tarango, was in attendance at the Elk Grove City Council meeting when the declaration was announced, and said she was grateful for the acknowledgment.

“I just want to thank the council for all of your work and standing behind this, and for really pushing that you guys wanted to make sure that the people, the traditional people and the people of this land were acknowledged and that they are seen because they are still here,” Reina Tarango said. “As you see, (we’re) very present in our children and the elders present here.”

She called it an “amazing achievement” for the city.

Story continues

“It was beautifully done. You guys included the tribe, which was tremendous. Oftentimes they are overlooked.”

City leaders said in the proclamation that Elk Grove is committed to opposing systemic racism towards Indigenous peoples in the U.S. and to closing the equity gap through policies and practices that reflect their experiences.

“(City council) urges all residents to reflect upon the ongoing struggles of Indigenous people on this land,” said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen. “To promote the prosperity and well-being of the Wilton Rancheria Tribe…and celebrate the thriving culture and value that Indigenous Peoples add to the city.”

‘A long time coming’

Alicia Pankiw, a tribal council administrator for the Wilton Rancheria, called the acknowledgment a “really cool thing.”

“In Elk Grove, we’re a big part of the community,” Pankiw said. “A lot of our tribal members are residents. So it feels really, really good.”

A delegation of Native nations first proposed Indigenous Peoples’ Day to the United Nations in 1977 at an international conference focused on ending discrimination against Indigenous populations in the Americas, Elk Grove’s proclamation explains.

It wasn’t until December 2010 that the U.S. endorsed the the declaration recognized that Indigenous peoples “have suffered from historic injustices as a result of ... their colonization and dispossession of their lands, territories and resources,” the proclamation reads.

Now, the city of Elk Grove is doing the same.

Wilton Rancheria tribal court judge Jeannie McKean thanked the city for its actions.

“We will continue to work together for recognition and betterment and well-being for our communities in all generations, past, present and future,” McKean said.

Elk Grove resident Mark Andrews grew up on the Wilton Rancheria reservation.

He can recall not having much on the ranch. And when it was time to play little league baseball, he had to carpool with teammates because his family didn’t have a car.

The overall acknowledgment means “a lot” to Andrews, he said. He is finally feeling seen.

“They know that we’re here...We’re being honored,” Andrews said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Elk Grove to host event ahead of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

The city of Elk Grove plans to host a California Tribal Showcase community event Oct. 5 in which it will celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day with Wilton Rancheria and the city’s Diversity and Inclusion Commission.

Attendees will learn about the sovereignty, resilience and vital contributions that Native Americans have made to California and the Elk Grove community. There will be a special evening of storytelling and presentations from tribal leaders throughout California.

The free event, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 8230 Civic Center Drive, is open to the public. All ages are welcome.