How long will tier 4 last?

On Saturday, Boris Johnson announced that London and parts of southeast England would move into newly formed tier 4 restrictions amid a new variant of Covid-19 that has led to a faster transmission rate.

According to the prime minister, the restrictions, which saw Christmas cancelled for millions and all residents living in the affected areas placed under a “do not move” order, the lockdown is in place for an initial two-week period.

However, according to Matt Hancock, the restrictions could be in place much longer.

When are the tier 4 restrictions supposed to end?

According to Mr Johnson, a review of the lockdown measures is planned for 30 December, however, he has warned that the restrictions are likely to be in place at least through New Year’s Eve.

All of the tiers are expected to go under review at the end of December but a review of the restrictions also does not mean that they will be loosened.

Will the restrictions last longer than the initial two weeks?

According to the health secretary, the tier 4 restrictions could be in place for “the next couple of months”, because the new Covid-19 variant has made keeping cases under control “very difficult”.

“We’ve got to get this under control and the cases in tier 4 areas have absolutely rocketed in the last two weeks or so,” he told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme. “We’ve got to get that vaccine rolled out to keep people safe.”

Mr Hancock also acknowledged that it would be difficult to keep the new variant under control without a rollout of the vaccine, explaining that the restrictions could be in place for “some time, until we can get the vaccine going".

What does tier 4 mean?

Those living in tier 4 areas have been placed under a “stay at home” order, with exceptions limited only to travel for work, education, childcare, essential shopping, exercise, medical appointments or to visit others in your support bubble.

Under the restrictions, the majority of non-essential businesses have been forced to close, with the rules similar to those of previous nationwide lockdowns.

