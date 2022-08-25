Long-term victims of car crashes win key Michigan decision

·2 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were catastrophically injured before the summer of 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers.

In a 2-1 opinion, the court said lawmakers “did not clearly demonstrate” that insurance payment cuts would be applied retroactively.

And even if those changes were intended to be retroactive, that step violates contract protections in the Michigan Constitution, Judge Douglas Shapiro wrote.

“Giving a windfall to insurance companies who received premiums for unlimited benefits is not a legitimate public purpose, nor a reasonable means to reform the system,” Shapiro said in a decision joined by Judge Sima Patel.

In an effort to lower Michigan's insurance rates, which were among the highest in the U.S., the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to sweeping changes in 2019.

For decades, people injured in crashes were entitled to payment for “all reasonable charges" related to care and rehabilitation. But the new law sets a fee schedule and a cap on reimbursements not covered by Medicare.

It's had drastic consequences for roughly 18,000 people needing long-term care after crashes that took place before June 11, 2019, and the providers of those services.

Hockey star Vladimir Konstantinov suffered severe brain damage when a drunken limousine driver crashed the car in 1997. Konstantinov, a passenger, was celebrating a championship by the NHL's Detroit Red Wings.

By last spring, Arcadia Home Care & Staffing said it had lost $200,000 for Konstantinov's care due to the 2019 law.

“Every month, I have to ask whether we're good for another month,” said James Bellanca Jr., Konstantinov's friend and lawyer.

“The decision is a godsend,” he said of the court ruling.

There won't be immediate relief. Insurance companies still could ask the Michigan Supreme Court to take the case.

Separately, the Legislature could change the law, though there's been no willingness by Republican leaders to act.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two people who were permanently disabled after crashes. Ellen Andary requires 24-hour care at home, while Philip Krueger lives at Eisenhower Center in Ann Arbor.

In a dissent, appeals court Judge Jane Markey said the Legislature's decision must be respected, though she was "not unsympathetic" to the injured motorists.

“I find nothing arbitrary or irrational about the Michigan Legislature taking steps to make no-fault insurance, which is mandatory for owners or registrants of motor vehicles, as affordable as possible for as many Michiganders as possible,” Markey said.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Ed White, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Labor board files complaint against Starbucks over pay offer

    The National Labor Relations Board says Starbucks is violating U.S. labor law by withholding pay hikes and other benefits from stores that have voted to unionize. The labor board’s Seattle office filed the complaint late Wednesday against Starbucks. The complaint is based on charges filed by Workers United, the union trying to organize Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores. The complaint adds to an already lengthy paper trail in the acrimonious relationship between Starbucks — which opposes

  • Oil spill settlement reached with California businesses

    SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A pipeline operator said Thursday that it has reached a settlement with Southern California tourism companies, fishermen and other businesses that sued after a crude oil spill off the coast last year near Huntington Beach. Amplify Energy Corp., which owns the pipeline that ruptured and faces a criminal charge for its oversight, said in a statement that claims have been settled in the class-action lawsuit filed by businesses affected by the October spill of about 25,000 g

  • Analysis-Hawkish Fed, strong U.S. economy will keep dollar king of currencies

    The U.S. dollar surged this year to its highest in two decades and there are still plenty of bulls betting the greenback has legs to keep climbing thanks to a hawkish Fed and economic news that should keep America ahead of other major economies. Lifted by the U.S. Federal Reserve aggressively hiking rates and buyers seeking a safe-haven asset from the Russia-Ukraine war and other areas of global uncertainty, the dollar has been a sure-fire bet for investors. "We have been structurally dollar bullish for something like the last 15 months ... it feels a bit long in the tooth but we are never finding reasons to change," said Credit Suisse Group AG's Global Head of FX Strategy Shahab Jalinoos.

  • Tesla demands viral video of its cars hitting child-sized mannequins gets taken down. Tech CEO who funded it refuses, calls Musk a 'crybaby.'

    "I dare you to come out and defend this technology," Dan O'Dowd said in response to Tesla's cease and desist letter.

  • Competition Bureau reaches deal with Parkland and Federated Co-operatives

    OTTAWA — Parkland Corp. and Federated Co-operatives Ltd. have signed agreements with the Competition Bureau, which had raised concerns about their acquisition of 337 Husky retail gas stations. The regulator says the agreements will help protect consumers from paying higher gas prices as a result of eliminating the Husky stations as a competitor in nine regions. The deal with the regulator will see Parkland sell six retail gas stations in Hamilton to a buyer or buyers to be approved by the commis

  • Statistics Canada says job vacancies reached another new high in June

    OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies climbed 3.2 per cent in June to reach a new high as employers were looking to fill more than one million positions for a third consecutive month. The agency says employers were actively seeking to fill 1,037,900 positions compared with 1,005,700 in May. The job vacancy rate was 5.9 per cent in June, matching the record-high mark reached in September 2021 and up from 4.9 per cent in June 2021. Statistics Canada says employers in the heal

  • Hydrogen ‘technology gate’ hinders huge potential: expert

    Canada and Germany have inked an agreement to work towards exporting hydrogen from the East Coast as Europe’s largest economy pursues alternatives to reliance on Russian natural gas. The announcement on Tuesday came as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrapped up an energy-focused tour of Canada. The federal government also struck an agreement on raw materials for electric vehicle batteries with Mercedes-Benz and Volksawagen. However, it remains unclear how Ottawa will address Scholz’s call for Canadian LNG to play a “major role” in Germany’s energy transition. Kevin Krausert is CEO and co-founder of Avatar Innovations, a Calgary-based venture capital firm and startup accelerator that pairs entrepreneurs with the biggest companies in Canada’s energy patch. He says hydrogen has huge potential, but a “technology gate” will require investment in order to rapidly commercialize the industry. For example, Krausert said an electrolyzer technology breakthrough is required to produce so-called “green hydrogen” with saltwater, as some of the East Coast projects propose. Given the energy crisis unfolding in Europe, he warns against waiting for that to happen. “We’ve got an energy crisis now. Not in 10 years,” he told Yahoo Finance Canada’s Editor’s Edition. Got a question for Kevin Krausert? Email Jeff.Lagerquist@yahoofinance.com and let him know what interests you in the world of clean energy and technology. Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist. Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • 'Anything's possible,' Alex Newhook tells young hockey fans at Stanley Cup parade in St. John's

    The oldest trophy in North American professional sports made its way through some of the oldest streets in North America on Monday as part of the official celebration for Alex Newhook's Stanley Cup win this spring. Newhook, from St. John's, helped the Colorado Avalanche claim hockey's top prize this year in what will be a rememberable rookie season for the 21-year-old. Thousands lined the streets, many wearing Avalanche burgundy, to see the cup up close for the first time since Michael Ryder of

  • Ken Dryden gets personal, remembering historic 1972 hockey showdown in "The Series"

    Ken Dryden didn't want to write about the 1972 Summit Series. The Hall of Fame goalie has, over the past 50 years, helped with projects about the historic games between Canada and Russia, but whenever someone asked him to pen a book on the subject, he politely declined. The stories about have already been told, Dryden said. Then COVID-19 hit. With the borders closed and his kids and grandkids living in the U.S., his plans for Christmas 2020 quickly changed. "So I had a few days where I wasn't do

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Curacao eliminates Canada at Little League World Series with 4-2 win

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curaçao. Canada, which beat North Brisbane, Australia 7-0 and Takarazuka, Japan 6-0 earlier at the 75th Little League World Series, then saw the bats go cold in a 10-0 loss to Matamoros, Mexico. The Vancouver squad only had five scattered hits against C

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canada hopes for better result in Victoria as it welcomes Argentina in WCup qualifier

    VICTORIA — The last time Canada's men's basketball team travelled to Victoria, the trip ended in deep disappointment. Entering a last-chance qualification tournament for the Tokyo Games, there were high hopes that a Canada squad led by Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins would clinch the team's first Olympic berth since 2000. Those hopes were scuttled by a surprising overtime loss to Czechs in the semifinals. Just over a year later, Canada is back in the B.C. capital looking to move on fro

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Gauff, Nadal play in US Open exhibition to benefit Ukraine

    NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff's shoes carried the message “Play for Peace” as she joined Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and other tennis stars in a pre-U.S. Open exhibition event Wednesday night that helped generate more than $1 million for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. “You guys all know me: I like to speak out when it’s right,” Gauff said after teaming with former player John McEnroe in a mixed doubles match against Nadal and Swiatek. “I'm glad that I was able to be a part of this.” The U.S. Ten

  • Ireland's Bennett wins second Vuelta stage, Teunissen grabs overall lead

    UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader's red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. “Actually, it wasn’t the pl

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Jays begin 2023 on 10-day road trip before returning to renovated Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will begin next season on a lengthy road trip before returning home to a renovated Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays released their schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday. Canada's lone Major League Baseball team will open the season March 30 at St. Louis to kick off a 10-game road trip that will include series against the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels. Toronto's home opener will be April 11 against the Detroit Tigers, and will be the Blue Jays' first ch