The long-term threats to global food security go far beyond Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Climate Change
    Climate Change
A farm tractor and baler sit in a hay field on a misty morning near Cremona, Alta. Farmland loss, soil degradation and climate change are putting unprecedented pressures on humanity's ability to feed itself. (Canadian Press - image credit)
A farm tractor and baler sit in a hay field on a misty morning near Cremona, Alta. Farmland loss, soil degradation and climate change are putting unprecedented pressures on humanity's ability to feed itself. (Canadian Press - image credit)

In the Middle Ages, people knew from bitter experience that war and pestilence usually ride together with another horseman: famine.

"We face an unprecedented global hunger crisis," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned last month. "In the past two years, the number of severely food‑insecure people around the world has more than doubled to 276 million. There is a real risk that multiple famines will be declared in 2022. And 2023 could be even worse."

The deal between Russia and Ukraine to unblock the Black Sea ports brought a ray of hope as the week closed.

"Canada's confidence in Russia's reliability is pretty much nil," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday. "They have demonstrated nothing but poor faith."

But, he added, "we are optimistic."

Relief can't come soon enough in some places.

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Food prices have risen across the world — but in Sri Lanka in May, food already cost an average of 57 per cent more than it did just a year earlier, pushing 30 per cent of households into hunger and leading to a public uprising that brought the government crashing down. Since then, things have only grown more desperate.

Local factors in Sri Lanka — such as a ban on the importation of fertilizers — aggravated global factors like the war in Ukraine.

But across the world, those temporary disruptions are playing out against a backdrop of ominous trends that threaten the world's ability to feed itself in the long term. And Canada is not immune to those trends.

Good land paved under

The Canadian census of agriculture revealed this year that farmland in Ontario in 2021 was lost to development at a rate of 319 acres a day — about 240 NFL football fields. That rate of loss is more than three times what it was in the last census in 2016.

Human settlements tend to emerge in places where food can be grown. As they expand, they sprawl over that good farmland.

Mark Reusser raises turkeys and grows crops in Waterloo County, Ont. and is vice-president of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

"About 5 per cent of Ontario's land mass is suitable for agriculture," he told CBC News. "The rest is Canadian shield and wetlands and boreal forest, and there really isn't soil or climate to grow crops. So we have this kind of a conflict of interest where people want to live in the same place where there's good farmland and good climate for growing crops.

"Farmland itself is a non-renewable natural resource. When you pave it over, it's gone forever. On the other hand, if you look after it, it's potentially a perpetual resource in that it can grow food forever. We live in a place here in southwestern Ontario ... where crops like corn and beans and squash have been grown for over a thousand years."

Farmed area shrinks worldwide

Farmland loss is happening in countries around the world.

Canada's total farm area shrank by just over three per cent between 2016 and 2021. The problem is most acute in Ontario.

The number of farms is also falling and the median age of farmers continues to climb (it's now 58 years old). That troubling phenomenon has given rise to a kind of farmers' matchmaking service that seeks to connect older farmers with younger people who are willing to keep their land in production.

Reusser said Canadians need to start thinking in terms of food security when they consider the value of farmland and farmers.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

"Two years and two months ago, our grocery store shelves came very close to running empty, and some actually did at the beginning of it," he said. "We import a lot of food from other countries, primarily the country to the south of us. And when that border closes and food doesn't cross, we're in trouble because we're not self-sufficient in terms of food production.

"I would suggest to people, especially people from the city, where do you want to get your food from? Do you want to be dependent on a foreign country? Do you want to be dependent on food that crosses an ocean or has to be flown in from the other side of the world?"

Climate change hits yields

The effects of a warming climate on crops are uneven. On the northern fringes of a crop's range, it can actually increase yields.

"We're not sure how climate change is going to pan out. There are lots of different models, but it certainly looks like where food is produced is going to be possibly changed," said Clarence Swanton, a member of the Expert Panel on Plant Health Risks in Canada assembled by the Canadian Council of Academies. "To what extent, it's not clear yet."

Some parts of the world face prospects much worse than those confronting cooler, temperate countries like Canada. India, for example, is likely to see significant drops in food production.

But even Canada can expect more negative than positive results. "We're expected to experience more extreme weather events — hotter, colder, drier," said Swanton. More frequent and more intense storms mean more crop damage.

"I like to think of climate change as a thermodynamic equation," Swanton said. "You have now excess energy in the environment. And how is that energy going to be dissipated?"

Swanton said that practices like maintaining cover crops at all times and preserving trees as windbreaks can protect crops and soil from damage and erosion. But those measures sometimes involve tradeoffs that take acreage out of production temporarily or permanently.

Gardens of the north

"People erroneously think, 'Well, as it gets warmer we can move production further north,'" said Swanton. "Well, further north means rocks. It means Cambrian Shield. So where do you get the topsoil to produce? Do we have that much available land?"

"The land also gets smaller as you go north," said climate modeller Ricky Robertson of the International Food Policy Research Institute.

Robertson, a midwesterner based in Urbana, Illinois, said his climate modelling has led him to imagine a future of "giant raised beds" on the Canadian Shield, where today the ground is "a big chunk of granite with an inch and a half of pine needles on it."

"I'm from Illinois and we're thinking that in the future we're going to turn into Texas. We have all this wonderful soil and so the thought has crossed my mind that it might be worthwhile at some point in the future to get this delicious soil out of Illinois, scrape it up into train cars and carry it north to spread it out on the ground in northern Ontario or Quebec.

"Would that ever be worth it? In the far distant future, if things turn out to be bad, it might be."

Nati Harnik/Associated Press
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Robertson said the scale of the problem within North America is "not world-ending" on a 30 to 40 year timeline — but "you're going to see lower productivity for the major staple crops."

"You'd probably be looking in the U.S. corn belt at yields lowered by about 5 per cent, all other things being equal," he said, describing a scenario where average temperatures rise two degrees above pre-industrial norms (we are currently 1.1 degree above).

"There's going to be an overall depression of yields, pretty much everything is worse off, except winter wheat, winter barley and maybe canola."

Superweeds and superbugs

Alongside climate change, said Swanton, "the second threat that stands out very clearly to me is the rate at which pests are evolving resistance to the chemistries that we use to protect the health of plants.

"We've had a rapid increase in weeds that are tolerant to a lot of our herbicides, as well as insects and diseases tolerant to our fungicides and insecticides."

The accelerating movement of invasive species around the world compounds that problem, he said.

Glyphosate-resistant weeds such as waterhemp and fleabane have expanded dramatically in Canada in the last decade. Waterhemp, which reached Ontario in the early 2000s and Quebec in 2017, has developed resistance to several different families of herbicides and has shown a remarkable ability to pop up in new locations, spreading 700 kilometres in six growing seasons.

Submitted by Laura Klein
Submitted by Laura Klein

And while some species spread, others decline. Most alarming is the decline in pollinators, a threat to crops ranging from carrots to alfalfa.

Soil degradation

Five years ago, U.K. Environment Secretary Michael Gove warned that parts of the British countryside were three or four decades away from "the fundamental eradication of soil fertility."

"Countries can withstand coups d'état, wars and conflict, even leaving the EU, but no country can withstand the loss of its soil and fertility," he said.

"If you have heavy machines churning the soil and impacting it, if you drench it in chemicals that improve yields but in the long term undercut the future fertility of that soil, you can increase yields year on year but ultimately you really are cutting the ground away from beneath your own feet. Farmers know that."

While Canada's soil is in better shape than Britain's, Reusser said farmers here also have realized that they can't continue to wring the biggest possible returns from the earth indefinitely.

"We as farmers have come to the conclusion that if we are going to grow crops in the long term, not only ourselves but our children and our grandchildren and so on, we're going to have to look after the soil better than we have in the past," he said.

"And I think we've shown in the past decade or so that we can do that. We've adopted practices like growing new crops without the use of primary tillage, so we don't disturb the soil nearly as much as we used to. And as a consequence, it doesn't run off as much when it rains and we retain that fertility. We're learning slowly but steadily on how to look after our soil and make sure that it retains its capacity to produce food."

Reusser said longer crop rotations that add hay to the mix and "autosteer" tractors that avoid tilling the same ground twice are two ways Canadian farmers have tried to preserve soil fertility.

Green revolution

"When I started farming," said Reusser, "my average yield of corn was about 100 bushels per acre. Today, it's double that. That's an astounding increase in productivity and that's kind of across the board in agriculture."

Farmers and scientists have in the past shown a remarkable ability to adapt and expand the food supply. The post-war "Green Revolution" enabled billions of people to survive who would have starved without its innovations.

"Back in the 1960s and 70s," said Robertson, "we were all very concerned that lots of people were going to starve, so we worked very hard to make sure that we could grow more food, and we made a lot of progress in reducing world hunger. But if you throw climate change on top of that, you really undo a lot of progress that's been made."

Submitted by Shane Gross
Submitted by Shane Gross

Today, food from the land is supplemented for many by food from the sea. But climate change, overfishing, plastic pollution and acidification likely will mean the land will have to carry an even heavier burden in the future, as oceans become less giving.

Reusser said he hopes the revolution can continue. "I still think there's potential. As time goes on, we kind of push that boundary forward, not really knowing what we can do in the future to produce more food, more efficiently and more cheaply."

"I think we're still going to continue to make some gains," said Swanton. Today's corn, for example, is much more stress-tolerant than the corn of the 1960s, and science continues to push tolerance to threats such as drought and lower nitrogen levels.

But can scientific advances stay ahead of the gathering threats?

"You wonder about that at this point," said Swanton.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Leafs' offseason additions the depth needed to rewrite playoff disappointment

    The Maple Leafs made headlines for signed goaltender Matt Murray but general manager Kyle Dubas' main focus has been on filling out the bottom six, with a focus on forechecking, speed and scoring.

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Alberta ultra-marathoner sets new record after running across Canada in under 68 days

    Dave Proctor was overcome with emotion when he reached a cheering crowd of family and supporters at Mile 0 in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, 67 and a half days after he set out on a literal cross-country run from St. John's, N.L. The ultra-marathon runner and massage therapist from Okotoks, Alta. appears to be the new holder of the cross-Canada speed record, smashing the previous time of 72 days and 10 hours set by Al Howie in 1991. "It feels tiring," Proctor, 41, said with a laugh, when asked how

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • How family and culture propelled Bikramjit Singh Gill to basketball success

    In 2015, Bikramjit Singh Gill looked a bit different than he does now. His broad 6-foot-7 frame still stands out in a crowd, but today the 30-year-old Malton, Ont. native has a bushy beard and long hair to match his size. After years of cutting his hair and trimming his beard in order to fit in with his peers, Gill decided to embrace his Sikh heritage and grow them out. As one of the only Sikh-Canadian basketball players competing at the professional level, Gill has long been a role model in his

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid