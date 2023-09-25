Long-term sickness forcing more women out of work than men, new study finds

hospital

Women are becoming economically inactive at a higher rate than men, according to a new report shedding light on Britain’s soaring rate of long-term sickness.



Up to 2.6m people are currently out of work due to ill health, official figures show, although the Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) has found women are increasingly affected.



Research shows that long-lasting health conditions have been on the rise among women of all age groups since 2014.



This has led to women becoming economically inactive - meaning they are neither in work nor looking for a job - at a much greater frequency than men.



The number of women who are out of work because of long-term sickness has risen by just over a quarter since Covid to 1,438,000. Among men, the figure has risen by a fifth to 1,166,000.



The findings come as the Government seeks to improve Britain’s long-term sickness crisis, as the pandemic left the share of people in work significantly lower than before.



The UK is one of the only advanced economies where employment rates are yet to recover to their pre-pandemic levels.



The research, which was first reported by the Press Association, highlighted that one in 16 people aged 16 to 64 are out of work because of ill health.



It also said that young men are increasingly struggling to find their feet in the labour market, with a spike in 16 to 24-year-olds who are unemployed but not looking for a job.



The rise coincides with a surge in mental health issues for people in this age group, whose education was impacted by the pandemic.



The research highlighted that people struggling with poor mental health were much less likely to be employed than the wider population, with only around half being in work.



By contrast, around 66pc of those suffering from long-term health conditions were employed.



The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that just over 2.6m people of working age are long-term sick - a rise of close to half a million since Covid.

The SOM said there were many factors behind the increase, such as an ageing population, high rates of obesity and alcohol consumption.



It also pointed to a legacy of smoking and long-term physical and mental health problems, as well as pressure on the NHS.



A record 7.68m people in England were awaiting routine hospital treatment in July.



Many economists have said that backlogs in Britain’s health service are a major reason why so many people are forced to leave the workforce when they experience long-term illnesses.



However, there is still no broad consensus among experts on why the UK labour force was dealt a much more severe blow by the pandemic than those of other countries.

Nick Pahl, SOM chief executive, said: “The historically high number of people off work long-term sick remains an immediate and pressing concern for the Government. Without investment in occupational health, these figures will continue to get worse.



“We need to understand what the catalysts are, the drivers of fallout, and what factors contribute to preventing people from returning to work.”



Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride earlier this month said that the requirements for claiming sickness benefits would tighten from 2025 onwards.



Long-term sickness sufferers who are judged able to work from home will no longer be eligible for the same level of financial support, he said.



But many people who experience long-lasting health conditions were previously in occupations that could not be done remotely, SOM said, suggesting they would struggle to find suitable roles.



A Government spokesperson said: “We’re helping more people get into and stay in work by introducing the next generation of welfare reforms - with the latest figures showing inactivity has fallen by over 231,000 since the pandemic peak.



“This includes an extra £2 billion to help more people with disabilities and health conditions into work and grow the economy.



“While our new Universal Support programme will help thousands who need extra support to start work, and we’re consulting on plans to increase occupational health take-up by employers so more people stay in work.



“On top of this we’re investing up to £14.1 billion to improve health services and cut waiting lists, with a focus on prevention to help people live longer, healthier lives.”

