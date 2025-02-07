Long-term Real Madrid injury absentee spotted back on the grass

An altogether encouraging photo of Real Madrid star Éder Militão has come to the fore on Friday.

Defender Militão, for his part, was of course condemned to another long-term spell on the sidelines back in November.

En route to Real’s 4-0 La Liga drubbing of Osasuna, the Brazilian international went to ground in evident distress, before being stretchered out of proceedings amid concerning scenes.

An ensuing round of medical tests then confirmed the worst – that Militão had suffered a 2nd ACL tear in the space of a little over a year.

The 26-year-old has spent the weeks since recovering first at home, and more recently at Valdebebas.

And as alluded to above, on Friday, an altogether positive update on Militão’s progress has been forthcoming online.

The update in question comes by way of a photo stemming from Real Madrid’s training ground, and showcases the stopper on the grass, with the ball at his feet:

🇧🇷 Militão with the ball on the grass. @JLSanchez78 pic.twitter.com/ZjweacZLRQ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 7, 2025

Conor Laird – GSFN