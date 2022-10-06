Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now,’ says Jeremy Siegel — why the world-renowned Wharton professor sees ‘excellent value’ in today’s stock market

Jing Pan
·4 min read
Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now,’ says Jeremy Siegel — why the world-renowned Wharton professor sees ‘excellent value’ in today’s stock market
Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now,’ says Jeremy Siegel — why the world-renowned Wharton professor sees ‘excellent value’ in today’s stock market

With the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all deep in the red year to date, it might be tempting to hit the sell button and get out of this ugly market completely.

But a prominent economist suggests otherwise.

“If you're a long term investor, I would absolutely buy now,” Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the Wharton School of Business, tells CNBC. “I think these are absolutely great long-term values.”

Here’s a look at why the professor is so optimistic.

Don’t miss

Fed should be forward looking

One of the reasons behind this year’s stock market slump is inflation. Consumer prices were rising at their fastest pace in 40 years. While the headline CPI number has cooled off a bit recently — August’s inflation rate was 8.3% year-over-year — it’s still worryingly high.

To tame inflation, the Fed is raising interest rates aggressively. The central bank increased its benchmark interest rates by 75 basis points last month, marking the third such hike in a row.

If rampant inflation continues, more rate hikes could be on the way. And that does not bode well for stocks.

Siegel points to one segment of inflation that is cooling down: housing. But that isn’t properly reflected in the index numbers.

“We pointed out that the way these indices are constructed, that housing costs are very lagged, and they're going to continue to go up, even though as we saw the Case-Shiller Housing Index, and the National Housing Index, housing prices are going down,” he says.

Siegel suggests that instead of making decisions based on lagging indicators, the Fed “has to be forward looking.”

“They have to look at what's going on in the market, in the housing market, in the rental market, in the commodity market.”

‘Excellent value’

The pullback in stocks has been painful, but that’s exactly why this could be an opportunity.

The reason, Siegel explains, is that the fall in stocks has brought their valuations down.

“When you're talking about 16 times earnings, and even if they're clipped by a recession, and you shouldn't just base it on recession earnings, you should base it on longer term earnings, which I think are very favorable … I think these are just absolutely excellent values,” he says.

Of course, having attractive valuations does not mean stocks won’t drop further.

“Could it go down more? Of course, in the short run. In bear markets, it’s gone down more,” Siegel admits, adding that “anything can happen on the short term.”

No lost decade

The outlook can be bleak, even for those who already made billions from the markets.

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller recently said that stock market returns could be flat for the next decade.

Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates warned earlier this year that we could be facing a “lost decade” for stock market investors.

Siegel remains optimistic.

“I disagree with that completely that the Dow or S&P 500 would be flat [over the next decade],” he says.

“We added 40% to the money supply since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Earnings have historically moved up just with inflation and the money supply. So stocks should be 40% higher than they were.”

The economist explains that at one point, stocks were 50% to 55% higher than pre-pandemic levels. But with the recent pullback, they are just 20% higher. And that means investors have something to look forward to for the next decade.

“To say that 10 years from now, we're going to have the same Dow when the earnings yields that I see there on the market, show that your returns are going to be probably in the neighborhood of 6% per year after inflation.”

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Latest Stories

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.