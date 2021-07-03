Long-term care visitors limited in Yukon as territory reports 31 more COVID-19 cases

A sign requiring masks to be worn at Yukon University in November 2020. The Yukon is coping with its 'first wave' of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, despite its highly vaccinated population. (Laura Howells/CBC - image credit)

There have been 31 more cases of COVID-19 in Yukon over the past two days, and health officials are now reducing the number of visitors to long-term care homes in the territory as a precaution.

In a statement on Friday, health officials said seventeen of the new cases are in Whitehorse, five are in rural communities, six are still pending confirmation and three are out-of-territory residents who are currently in Yukon.

This brings the active case count to 146.

For two weeks, starting July 2, the number of people allowed to visit loved ones in long-term care has dropped from six to two per resident.

"This step is being taken to protect all those who live in long-term care homes as Yukon experiences its first wave of COVID-19," the statement reads. "To date there have been no cases of COVID-19 within any of Yukon's homes."

Exposure notices have also been issued to parents and staff at two Grow with Joy Childcare groups: the young toddler group at the Second Ave. location and the older toddler group at the Fourth Ave. location.

Anyone at either group on Wednesday, June 23 must self isolate until June 7, said health officials.

They're also recommending people limit playing team sports that don't allow for six feet of distance between players.