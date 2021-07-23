Long-term care home on P.E.I. able to take residents for outings once again

Garden Home resident Beatrice Doucette with a staff member going for a outing at Victoria Park in Charlottetown. (Brian Higgins/CBC - image credit)

A short stroll through Victoria Park in Charlottetown and a stop for ice cream is considered a regular way for many to spend a sunny afternoon.

But it's a big deal for six long-term care residents who have only just been able to start going out for excursions again.

"Oh lovely. It's been a long while since I've been out here but it's just nice, just to get out — anywhere," said resident Beatrice Doucette, visibly emotional while talking about it.

This is the second outing available for some residents of Garden Home in Charlottetown.

Staff said the excursions were put on hold since the pandemic arrived on P.E.I. in March of 2020.

Now that public health restrictions have slowly been easing, they were able to take the residents out once again.

"It's amazing to us. Being part of the activities team that's what our summer looks like," said Angela Boudreau, activity director at Garden Home.

"Normally, we try to go out at least every second Friday to do something and then through the week when we're going to ceilidhs and movies at the movie theatre. So this is a big deal to us to actually get out and get some fresh air."

She said residents have all received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and they plan the trip keeping all current public heath measures — from the Chief Public Health Office and their facility — in mind.

There were 13 residents able to take part in the first outing, a recent trip to the park. Boudreau said about the same number of residents are signing up for the outings as before the pandemic.

She said they are hoping that things stay safe on P.E.I. and public health measures across the province continue to ease so they are able to go for more outings.

"It's nice to get out and take those deep breaths and it just refreshes."

