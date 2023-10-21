New long-term care facility with more than 300 beds coming to Nanaimo area

A new $286-million long-term care home is coming to Nanaimo in Vancouver Island.

Island Health, which is tasked with constructing the facility, said in a press release that the work on the care home is expected to begin in 2025 and conclude in 2027.

"We are excited to be moving forward with this new publicly-funded long-term care home that will serve residents of the Nanaimo area," said Leah Hollins, board chair of Island Health, in a news release.

The three-storey facility in Lantzville, northwest of Nanaimo, will have more than 300 beds, including a 20-bed hospice and 26-bed specialized population unit.

That unit will support individuals requiring long-term care and specialized services, including young adults and people experiencing challenges related to traumatic brain injuries, mental health or substance use.

To meet growing demand, the province said it has invested approximately $2 billion to expand and improve quality care for seniors in B.C. (Shutterstock)

The care home will include four main buildings, each with single bedrooms with ensuite washrooms, and one larger resident room for people with special equipment needs.

Residents will share a dining room, and indoor and outdoor recreational spaces.

The care home will also include a hair salon, activity and special-event areas, a 37-space child-care facility, and space for an adult day program, offering support services along with respite for at-home caregivers.

The project is jointly funded by the province — through Island Health — at $171.46 million and the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District at $114.30 million.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the facility will help people in Nanaimo and surrounding communities get access to long-term care.

"As people age, they want to know their unique and changing health-care needs will continue to be met, especially in quickly growing communities such as Nanaimo where there is an increasing demand for services," he said in the news release.

Ian Thorpe, hospital district board chairperson, said the district will contribute to the effort.

"By working together with multiple partners and investing in capital projects we are improving access to health-care services for residents of all ages in our region," he said in the same statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed serious issues in B.C.'s long-term care system, from infrastructure and staffing shortages to malnutrition, dehydration and poor hygiene among patients.

The province said in a statement that it acknowledges the growing demand for care homes and is working to expand and improve long-term care in the province.

In the press release, the government said it has invested approximately $2 billion for the cause, including investments in primary care, home health, and assisted living over the last five years.