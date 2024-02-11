How long has Taylor Swift been dating Travis Kelce? The timeline of the whirlwind romance

It's a real-life rom com playing out on a football field. Many will be watching Sunday to see if Taylor Swift attends the Super Bowl in Las Vegas to cheer on her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, as his team the Kansas City Chiefs faces the San Francisco 49ers. The love story has played out in front of millions of spectators, most recently when Swift joined Kelce on the field to celebrate the Chiefs' defeat of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.

Ahead of Sunday's big game, take a look back at the pair's romance.

The timeline of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

July 8, 2023

Kelce attended the second Kansas City show of Swift's Eras Tour. The tight end hoped to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but was unsuccessful.

July 26, 2023

Kelce called Swift out on his podcast New Heights.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce said to his brother, Jason.

When word got to Swift, the singer reached out.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said in her Time magazine interview for 2023 Person of the Year. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

Sept. 21, 2023

Though they had been dating for weeks, Kelce made the first public comment about their relationship on the Pat McAfee Show in September.

“I threw the ball in her court," he said, "and you know, I told her, you know, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.'"

This would set up the public launch of the duo's relationship.

Sept. 24, 2023

The 14-time Grammy Award winner took social media by storm when she "accepted" the invitation from Kelce to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs as they defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10.

Story continues

"I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?" Swift said in her Time magazine interview. "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date. When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”

After the game, the two took off in a Mustang convertible and rented out the rooftop cocktail lounge Prime Social.

October 2023

Swift had a break in the Eras Tour from Aug. 28-Nov. 9. She attended three Chiefs games. On Oct. 1, Swift went to the Jets game in New York with longtime friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, director Shawn Levy, actors Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner, and Antoni Porowski from "Queer Eye." The Chiefs won 23-20.

On Oct. 12, Swift watched the Chiefs beat the Broncos 19-8 in Kansas City, and on Oct. 22, she rallied behind Kansas City as they beat the Chargers 31-17 at home.

Nov. 11, 2023

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," Swift sang to a sold-out crowd that included Kelce in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The tight end, and social media, lit up at the lyrics change.

During her acoustic set, she played "End Game" on the piano, a song about a final relationship.

Jan. 28 2023

The AFC championship matchup between the Chiefs and Ravens marked Swift's 12th game cheering on the Chiefs and Travis Kelce. With her in attendance the red-and-gold had a 9-3 record. At the end of the game, Swift went down to the field with Kelce's family to share a kiss and congratulate the tight end on making Super Bowl 58.

Sept. 24: Chiefs beat the Bears 41-10

Oct. 1: Chiefs beat the Jets 23-20

Oct. 12: Chiefs beat the Broncos 19-8

Oct. 22: Chiefs beat the Chargers 31-17

Dec. 3: Packers beat the Chiefs 27-19

Dec. 10: Bills beat the Chiefs 20-17

Dec. 18: Chiefs beat the Patriots 27-17

Dec. 25: Raiders beat the Chiefs 20-14

Dec. 31: Chiefs beat the Bengals 25-17

Jan. 13: Chiefs beat the Dolphins 26-7

Jan. 21: Chiefs beat the Bills 27-24

Jan. 28: Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10

Since Swift has made an effort to watch the football star, the question is how many Eras Tour stops will he join? Following the Super Bowl, Swift will head to Australia to perform Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds.

Follow Taylor Swift reporter Bryan West on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline: A deep dive