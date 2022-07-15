How long it takes to see results from a new workout routine, according to a fitness expert

Saman Javed
·5 min read

Whether you’re a regular at the gym or just beginning to commit to a new exercise routine, staying motivated doesn’t always come easy.

Aside from the physical and mental health benefits of incorporating exercise into your daily routine, many people are also motivated by the prospect of muscle tone and definition.

For the most part, the results an individual person experiences will be reflective of their lifestyle choices, body type and the kinds of exercise they take on. For example, those who take up running are likely to notice improvements in their cardiovascular capacity as they get fitter, one fitness expert tells The Independent.

Eating well also plays an important role, and nutritional needs will vary from person to person. Experts say many women don’t consume enough protein, while harmful diet habits adopted by both men and women, such as avoiding carbohydrates, can also lead to an unbalanced macronutrient profile.

But how can you maximise your results when taking up a new exercise routine and how long does it take to see physical and mental changes? We spoke to Nancy Best, a personal trainer and founder of Ladies Who Crunch to learn more.

How long does it take to see results from a new workout routine?

The length of time it takes to see or feel results of a new workout routine depends on the format of your training, Best says.

“If you’re focusing on a new running programme, for example, you should notice improvements to your cardiovascular capacity and adaptations to your resting heart rate as you get fitter, within weeks,” she explains.

“If you’re starting a strength training programme, as an alternative, you’ll need to dedicate at least six weeks of consistency to give your body adequate progressive overload to improve.”

Is concistency really key?

While the amount of exercise you need to do will vary for every individual, consistency is of universal importance, so it’s important to find ways to stay motivated.

“Whether you’re starting the couch to 5k running programme, or joining a CrossFit gym to master barbell complexes, people’s biggest mistake is going all in and then losing momentum,” Best says.

“Generally speaking, committing to between three to five quality workouts (depending on your format or goal) a week is a realistic target.”

Experts also recommend factoring in broader lifestyle choices, such as making sure you sleep well and walking plenty of steps every day.

When embarking on a new exercise routine, make sure to do something you enjoy (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
When embarking on a new exercise routine, make sure to do something you enjoy (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Do some exercises yield quicker results?

“If you’re focused on getting results, you want to make sure you don’t get injured! Prioritising functional mobility is so important to support your body as you embrace a new workout regime,” Best says.

She recommends incorporating resistance training as the basis of any workout regime as it has a “multitude of benefits” such as building lean muscle mass, which will help support your muscular-skeletal system and deliver aesthetic results.

How does diet impact how fast you will see results?

Experts recommend aiming for a balanced macronutrient profile which contains a mix of proteins, fats and carbohydrates.

“Nutrition and consistent training go hand in hand for the best results,” Best says. “My female clients often under-index on their protein portions, which can affect how well fuelled they are for training, so this is a good place to start.”

Best also highlights the importance of drinking enough water. If you’re taking part in an intense workout and sweating a lot, ensure you are replenishing your sodium levels.

How to stay motivated if you don’t see results when sticking to a regular workout routine

“Unfortunately, much of the fitness industry is still centred on selling ‘quick fix’ solutions, which can leave you feeling deflated if you don’t have the perfect abs featured in the advert after 12 weeks,” Best says.

She says it is helpful to think of exercise as a form of self-care.

“Remember, first and foremost, exercise is tied to boosting your mental health. Approaching your training as an act of self-care, rather than a form of punishment that only ‘works’ if you’re seeing results, can help reframe your motivation.

“Motivation isn’t linear - it’s natural to feel an ebb and flow. Try not to fall off the wagon completely - this is where lots of people struggle, because it’s much harder to get back into training after a big break.”

Working out in a group can help with motivation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Working out in a group can help with motivation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

What can you do if you’re not seeing results?

On the other hand, if you’re been consistent with training and feeling frustrated by not seeing results, you may want to consider switching up your routine.

“Maybe you need to try heavier weights, or increase your running distance, to keep progressing,” Best says.

“Being part of a community can also really help drive results. The members of my online community, Ladies Who Crunch, don’t compete with each other, but there’s a group accountability and support system to help keep everyone progressing.”

How can you make sure you stay consistent?

One of the biggest challenges of comitting to a new exercise routine is finding the time in your day to exercise.

One way to help stay motivated is to work out at the same time or same days each week.

“Allocate blocks in your diary and don’t let it become too flexible, as other commitments will take over,” Best says.

Additionally, don’t take on too much too soon. “Focus on the basics. Regardless of your fitness level, we all need to have adequate rest (sleep) and fuel properly (nutrition). Ticking these boxes will build a solid foundation to progress,” Best adds.

“Find your tribe. Starting a new exercise routine can be lonely and if you don’t have a sense of accountability, it’s much harder to stay consistent. That could be being part of a community, or doing a regular group class where you can go with a friend.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Toronto FC adds to roster but results yet to come as Bob Bradley remakes MLS team

    TORONTO — The number of fans lining the barriers that line the player entrance at BMO Field before games has grown in recent weeks, with Lorenzo Insigne jerseys already evident. The star power is growing at Toronto FC. But results will take more time, as evidenced from Saturday's 2-2 tie when a goal in stoppage time by San Jose substitute Jack Skahan — his first in MLS — spoiled a TFC comeback that saw Deandre Kerr and Jonathan Osorio score four minutes apart in the second half after a 26th-minu

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Canadian women blank Costa Rica to finish atop Group B at CONCACAF W Championship

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — Canada survived searing heat and a packed Costa Rica defence Monday, winning 2-0 to clinch top spot in Group B ahead of the knockout rounds at the CONCACAF W Championship. Jessie Fleming and Sophie Schmidt scored elegant goals as Canada improved to 3-0-0 at the eight-team tournament. The Canadian women had plenty of chances to add to their lead but lacked clinical finishing on a steamy night at Estadio BBVA, a 51,000-capacity venue that is home to CF Monterrey. It was 40 degr

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Long-awaited Alberta race track opens near Carstairs

    Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Wade Redden rejoins Ottawa Senators as development coach

    OTTAWA — Former Ottawa Senators defenceman Wade Redden is back with the team as a player development coach. The Senators said Monday that Redden would join the team at its annual development camp, which is being held this week at the Canadian Tire Centre. Redden, Ottawa's top pick (No. 2 overall) in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, played parts of 11 seasons with the Senators and is the franchise’s all-time leader in plus/minus rating (plus-159), ranks fourth in games (838), fifth in points (410) and s