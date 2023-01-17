How long will sunshine last in Sacramento? Here’s the latest rain forecast for the capital

Sunny skies will shine down in Sacramento, following weeks of gloomy weather and storms, but rain isn’t going away completely.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. After a glimpse of sunshine, rain may return Wednesday, mainly after 5 p.m. and before 11 p.m. Nightly wind gusts can get up to 20 mph. Highs are forecast around 49 and lows at 39.

Dry weather returns the next day, Thursday with mostly sunny, clear skies. Highs are expected near 50 and lows around 34.

From Friday to Sunday, expect morning fog and areas of frost before seeing mostly sunny skies. Highs for the weekend are near 51 with lows around the mid-30s.

While most of Sacramento will see a reprieve from the latest Northern California storms, mountain areas will continue to see more snow.

According to the weather service, this includes Shasta County Mountains, southern Cascade Range and northern Sierra Nevada.

A quick moving system will bring several inches of snow to higher elevations tomorrow. If you have mountain travel plans be prepared for winter driving conditions. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/x8bToPawYK — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 17, 2023

