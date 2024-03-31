How Long Can You Store Sushi In The Fridge?

different types of sushi pieces - Andrei Iakhniuk/Shutterstock

Perhaps your eyes were bigger than your stomach and you ordered more rolls and nigiri (or one of the many other different types of sushi out there) than you could eat in one sitting at your favorite sushi restaurant or you went a little overboard in your delivery order. Or maybe you had a sushi-making party at home and overestimated how much to make. Whatever the cause, the result is that you have some leftover sushi; so how long can you store that sushi in the fridge?

The answer depends on what is in your sushi. Although sushi typically means raw fish with rice, it doesn't have to and can also include ingredients such as cooked seafood, eggs, or vegetables. If your sushi contains raw fish or shellfish, you can safely store it in the fridge for one to two days. If not, it should be good in the fridge for three to four days.

How To Properly Store Your Sushi

To maximize that timeframe, store your sushi in the fridge immediately, and don't let it sit out at room temperature for more than two hours (or an hour if it's really hot out). And don't just toss the leftover sushi in the fridge in the same container. Wrap the sushi tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil, or place it in an airtight container. Better yet, wrap the sushi first, then place it in an airtight container. Store the container at the bottom of the fridge, which is the coldest part of the fridge and the only place in your refrigerator you should be storing raw fish. Also, make sure your fridge is set to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. If you purchased the sushi from a grocery store (which you may want to think twice about), you also need to factor in the time it has already spent in a refrigerator.

Before consuming any refrigerated sushi, check to make sure it hasn't spoiled. Signs of spoilage can include changes in the smell, appearance, and texture of the sushi. If there is an especially fishy, sour, or pungent smell, or if there are any signs of color change, mold, or slimy texture, chances are your sushi has spoiled. If you have any doubts at all about whether your sushi is still good after being stored in the fridge, it's best to be on the safe side and throw it out.

