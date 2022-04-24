Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88

·5 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died Saturday at age 88.

His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause. He launched the Hatch Foundation as he retired in 2019 and was replaced by Republican Mitt Romney.

A conservative on most economic and social issues, he nonetheless teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. He also formed friendships across the aisle, particularly with the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.

“He exemplified a generation of lawmakers brought up on the principles of comity and compromise, and he embodied those principles better than anyone," said Hatch Foundation chairman A. Scott Anderson in a statement. “In a nation divided, Orrin Hatch helped show us a better way by forging meaningful friendships on both sides of the aisle. Today, more than ever, we would do well to follow his example.”

Hatch also championed GOP issues like abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court, including defending Justice Clarence Thomas against sexual harassment allegations during confirmation hearings.

Toward the end of his career, Hatch became an ally of Republican President Donald Trump, using his role as chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee to get a major rewrite of the U.S. tax codes to the president’s desk. In return, Trump helped Hatch deliver a key issue for Republicans in Utah by agreeing to drastically downsize two national monuments that had been declared by past presidents.

Through Trump encouraged Hatch to run again, the longtime senator, who would have faced a tough primary battle and had promised not to run again. Hatch instead stepped aside and encouraged Romney to run to replace him.

Hatch was also noted for his side career as a singer and recording artist of music with themes of his religious faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children.

Hatch came to the Senate after a 1976 election win and went onto become the longest-serving senator in Utah history, winning a seventh term in 2012. He became the Senate president pro tempore in 2015 when Republicans took control of the Senate. The position made him third in the line of presidential succession behind then-Vice President Joe Biden and the Speaker of the House.

One issue Hatch returned to over the course of his career was limiting or outlawing abortion, a position that put him at the center of one of the nation's most controversial issues for decades. He was the author of a variety of “Hatch amendments” to the Constitution aimed at diminishing the availability of abortions.

In 1991, he became known as one of the most vocal defenders of Clarence Thomas against sexual harassment allegations from Anita Hill. Hatch read aloud at the confirmation hearings from “The Exorcist,” and he suggested that Hill stole details from the book.

While unquestionably conservative, there were times Hatch differed from many of his conservative colleagues — including then-President George W. Bush when Hatch pushed for federal funding of embryonic stem cell research.

In 1997, Hatch joined Kennedy in sponsoring a $24 billion program for states to provide health insurance to the children of low-income parents who don’t qualify for Medicaid.

Hatch helped usher through legislation toughening child pornography laws and making illegally downloading music a prosecutable crime.

For Hatch, the issue of illegally downloaded music was a personal one. A Mormon, he frequently wrote religious songs and recorded music in his spare time as a way to relax from the stresses of life in Washington. Hatch earned about $39,000 in royalties from his songs in 2005.

One of his songs, “Unspoken,” went platinum after appearing on “WOW Hits 2005,” a compilation of Christian pop music.

In 2000, Hatch sought the Republican nomination for president, saying he had more experience in Washington than his opponents and that he could work with Democrats. Hatch readily acknowledged that winning would be a long shot. He withdrew from the race after only winning 1 percent of the vote in the Iowa caucuses and then endorsed George W. Bush.

He became a strong opponent of President Barack Obama’s 2009 health care law after pulling out of early bipartisan talks on the legislation. At one point, he said of the legislation: “It is 2,074 pages long. It is enough to make you barf.”

Hatch faced a tough re-election battle from a conservative candidate in 2012, two years after a tea party wave carried longtime Utah Republican Sen. Bob Bennett out of office. Both Bennett and Hatch voted in favor of a 2008 bank bailout that rankled those on the far right.

Hatch poured about $10 million into his 2012 race and worked to build support among tea party conservatives.

Hatch was used to playing tough — he learned to box as a child in Pittsburgh to fend off the attacks of older, larger students. Unafraid to fight, he said he always made a point to quickly become friends with those he had arguments with.

When Hatch announced he would not seek re-election in 2018, he said “every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves.”

After moving to Utah in the early 1970s, Hatch — a former bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — ran for his first public office in 1976 and narrowly upset Democratic Sen. Frank Moss.

In 1982, he held off challenger Ted Wilson, the Democratic mayor of Salt Lake City, to win a second term by a solid margin.

He was never seriously challenged again.

Orrin Grant Hatch was born in 1934 in Pittsburgh. He married Elaine Hanson in 1957 and graduated from Brigham Young University in 1959. He received a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1962 and was a partner in the law firm of Thomson, Rhodes and Grigsby in that city until 1969.

Later, he was a partner in the Salt Lake City firm of Hatch & Plumb. He had six children: Brent, Marcia, Scott, Kimberly, Alysa and Jess.

Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should Nick Nurse go deeper into his bench?

    The Raptors' starters looked worn down and tired in the latter stages of Game 3, raising the question of whether Nick Nurse should be giving more minutes to his bench players.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Money, medals putting pressure on Canadian high-performance sport culture

    Hundreds of Canadian athletes, active and retired, are cataloguing the ways in which the national high-performance system has failed them. Athletes overseen by Gymnastics Canada, Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton, Rugby Canada, Rowing Canada and Artistic Swimming Canada have called in recent months for changes ranging from the ouster of leaders and coaches to the handling of bullying and harassment complaints to the opaque decisions made around athlete selection for teams. A recent acceleration of athle

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Pascal Siakam delivers superstar performance to keep Raptors season alive

    Raptors star Pascal Siakam bounced back in a big way from his disappointing Game 3, just like he has all season and really for his entire NBA career.

  • Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, one of hockey's all-time greats, dead at age 70

    Guy Lafleur had been passed the torch as the Montreal Canadiens' next great Quebec-born player. Maurice (Rocket) Richard was still revered in the province, while the just-retired Jean Beliveau cast a long, imposing shadow when the kid from Thurso was selected first overall at the 1971 NHL draft. A dynamic forward with blonde locks that rippled in the wind as he glided up the ice before unleashing one of his bullet shots, Lafleur was expected to fill the void and become hockey's new French Canadi

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Return of Montreal's Défi sportif provides outlet for youth athletes with disabilities

    Whether it be swimming, ice skating or basketball, 15-year-old Leah Gustave has never been shy about trying a sport, even though she was born with arthrogryposis, a condition which severely limits movement in her joints. About four years ago, that curiosity helped her find her passion: boccia, a precision ball sport she hopes to one day play at the Paralympic Games, representing Canada. "At first, I was just throwing balls. And I thought it was fun," she said, giggling with her mother by her sid

  • Stutzte scores in SO, Senators beat Blue Jackets 2-1

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night for their second straight road win. Brady Tkachuk also scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 33 shots for Ottawa in his first career shootout win. Jack Roslovic had Columbus’ goal and Elvis Merzlikins had 25 saves in the Blue Jackets’ fourth straight loss (0-3-1). Roslovic put the Blue Jackets up 1-0 at 11:20 of the first, burying a tape-to-tape pass

  • Bayern Munich wins record 10th consecutive Bundesliga

    BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday. Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three games of the season remaining. Canada's Alphonso Davies started for Bayern and earned his fourth Bundesliga title. The 21-year-old was sidelined for nearly three months a