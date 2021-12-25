Long reads: The USA TODAY stories readers spent the most time with in 2021

What a year. We laughed, we cried, we socially distanced and we held our loved ones close. And ... we read the news. A lot of it.

As part of our look back at 2021, we've pulled together a collection of some of the stories that USA TODAY readers spent the most time with this year.

The selections include a profile of the New Jersey man who became the world's first successful face and double-hand transplant recipient, the journey of a little girl with a rare disease who was given hope through a medical miracle and the story of one family's drug ring that was linked to the Sinaloa Cartel and deaths in three states.

There are also stories of redemption, remembrance and faith, including a woman's tale of escaping Afghanistan and the story of a young boy who lost his mom on 9/11 – and the young man he's become.

All of these pieces were available to USA TODAY subscribers this year and we're making them free this holiday season.

If you want unlimited access to unique, straightforward reporting from around the nation that takes you beyond the headlines, please consider a subscription to USA TODAY.

The rise and fall of a father-son drug ring linked to multiple deaths and the Sinaloa Cartel

From fiery crash to medical miracle: New Jersey man is world's first to receive successful face and double-hand transplant

Born out of love: How the baby they gave up 50 years ago reunited high school sweethearts

'We still feel the guilt:' Tyler Summitt, son of legendary coach, tries to move on from scandal

Referee Bert Smith's fall in men's NCAA Tournament game didn't kill him. It saved his life.

An experimental gene therapy was little Alissa's only hope. Now, instead of certain death, she faces an uncertain future.

Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

The photo of a grieving 9/11 son was unforgettable. 20 years on, he recalls his mom's sacrifice.

Staying could mean death. The escape nearly killed her. How one woman fled Afghanistan for freedom.

What happened to Bishop Sycamore? Months later, documentaries in works, questions unanswered

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY long reads, investigations and profiles from 2021