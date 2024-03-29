Long-range shooting makes South Carolina all the more ominous | Opinion

ALBANY, N.Y. — Have fun with this, Oregon State.

South Carolina was already daunting enough. The overall No. 1 seed, undefeated this season and winning games by an average of more than 30 points. The Gamecocks have seemingly limitless options offensively and a stingy defense.

There was one stat from Friday night’s win over Indiana, however, that ought to be especially terrifying for the Beavers, who play South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Everyone else who might face South Carolina in the next 10 days, too.

50%.

As in, what the Gamecocks shot from 3-point range in their 79-75 win. It was, by far, their season’s best, and well above their average (39.8) this year.

Indiana guard Chloe Moore-McNeil drives against South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) and Sania Feagin (20) in the first half on Friday.

South Carolina is hardly invincible, even if it has seemed like it this season. The Gamecocks blew all but two points of what was a 22-point lead early in the third quarter, and it wasn’t until Raven Johnson made a, you guessed it, 3-pointer with 53 seconds left that the threat was over.

Johnson was a perfect 3-of-3 from long range and finished with 14 points. The three 3-pointers matched her career high.

Teams already know South Carolina is going to get its points inside. Center Kamilla Cardoso finished with a game-high 22 points and South Carolina outscored Indiana 42-26 in the paint.

Add in a potent outside game, though, and it’s simply not a fair fight. How do you cover the entire court? You’d need to play 10 on 5, or spot opponents a 30-point lead, to have a chance.

And an NCAA that’s now policing nose rings isn’t likely to bend the rules like that.

