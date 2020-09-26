Long posts 64 to claim lead at Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship

Adam Long will take a two-shot advantage into the final round of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship after surging to the top of the leaderboard.

American golfer Long carded a flawless eight-under-par 64 to claim the lead through three rounds in the Dominican Republic on Saturday.

Long started the penultimate day three strokes behind overnight leader Hudson Swafford at Corales Golf Club in Punta Cana.

But Long, who is eyeing his second PGA Tour title after winning last year's Desert Classic, used eight birdies to catapult himself from a tie for fifth position to outright first at 17 under overall.

Swafford is second through 54 holes following his three-under-par 69, a shot ahead of Canada's Mackenzie Hughes (67), while Zhang Xinjun (68) is 13 under.

Nate Lashley (65) and Sean O'Hair (70) are five strokes off the pace and tied for fifth.