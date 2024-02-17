How Long Do Pillows Actually Last? Experts Confirm When It’s Time To Replace Them

Hint: It's not as long as you think.

There’s nothing like waking up nice and refreshed after a deep sleep. But if you’ve been waking up exhausted night after night with a sore neck, you might need a new pillow. While you might change up your sheets and duvets every few years—pillows can get neglected along with way. So, how long are pillows really supposed to last? Here’s what you need to know along with some helpful tips for extending their life..

How Long Do Pillows Last?

If you’re looking for a ballpark figure, Judith Palmer, director of product and merchandising for pillows and cushions at Purple, says that pillows last, on average, approximately two years. However, the lifespan of a pillow depends on several factors and how often the pillow is used. For example, the pillow you sleep with every night will likely need to be replaced before the pillow in your guest room.

According to Sally Topcuoglu, founder of Jonela, “A high-quality pillow, with proper care, can last for years. The type of fill used in the pillow also plays a significant role. Pillows filled with fiber tend to flatten out quickly, while those with gel-like fill can maintain their shape and support for an extended period.”

Signs You Need a New Pillow

While there are obvious signs you need a new pillow (such as if your pillow becomes uncomfortable or looks out of shape), not all pillows that need replacing will look worn down. “If it smells beyond the ability to clean it, if it’s crumbling (foam) or very lumpy (fiber fill), these could be signs it’s time to invest in a new pillow,” says Palmer.

One telltale sign that it's time to replace your pillows is when they no longer bounce back to their original shape when folded in half and compressed. "This indicates that the pillow has accumulated weight from skin oils, sweat, and other debris over time," says Topcuoglu.

If you need to rejuvenate your pillow, she suggests putting it in the dryer on high for 20 minutes. “If that doesn't solve the problem, it might be time for a replacement.”

How To Make Your Pillows Last Longer

No pillow will last forever but there are a few things you can do to improve their lifespan. Palmer advises checking the manufacturer instructions for more specific care instructions since there are many different types of pillows, but additionally, using a pillow protector will help expand the life of your pillow.

Topcuoglu recommends washing your pillows every few months to help keep them clean and fresh. “Adding a little stain remover to the center of the pillow before washing can help tackle stubborn stains.”

She also advises exposing your freshly washed pillows to sunlight to help refresh them. Lastly, she says, “Tossing your pillows in the dryer once a month on high heat can also help maintain their fluffiness and shape.”

