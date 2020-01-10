How long is Pascal Siakam out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Raptors star

The Raptors were dealt a heavy blow to their lineup when forward Pascal Siakam was ruled out indefinitely with a stretched groin, but the light at the end of the tunnel is beginning to shine a little brighter.

The team announced that Siakam suffered the injury when he landed awkwardly during the fourth quarter of Toronto's 112-99 victory over the Pistons on Dec. 18. Siakam finished with 26 points against the Pistons, bumping his scoring average this season to a career-high 25.1 points. He is also averaging a career-high 8.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the reigning NBA champions.

Siakam wasn't the only Raptors player injured against the Pistons. Starting center Marc Gasol left the game early with a left hamstring strain and is also out indefinitely. Guard Norman Powell suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder after colliding with another player late in the fourth quarter.

What's next for the Raptors' 25-year-old rising star? Here's everything we know about Siakam's injury and the latest news on when he may return to the court.

How long will Pascal Siakam be out?

Siakam is out indefinitely after suffering what the Raptors are calling a stretched groin, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Jan. 10 that Siakam is expected to practice and the team hopes he can return to the lineup next week.

The forward was hurt when he landed awkwardly with 6:47 remaining in the fourth quarter of Toronto's win. The Raptors said that his condition will be updated as necessary.

Pascal Siakam injury timeline

Siakam suffered his groin injury on Dec. 18 against the Pistons. He tumbled to the floor after driving at Detroit center Andre Drummond, who rejected Siakam's dunk attempt at the rim.

Prior to the injury, Siakam had played in the Raptors' first 27 games of the regular season.