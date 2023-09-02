‘Long may it continue’: David Moyes thrilled as West Ham go top of the Premier League with Luton win

Delighted: David Moyes hopes West Ham’s stint at the top of the Premier League is not a brief one (Getty Images)

David Moyes said “long may it continue” after victory at Luton moved West Ham to the top of the Premier League.

Headers from Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma were enough to earn Moyes’s side all three points at Kenilworth Road, despite Mads Andersen providing a late scare when he cut West Ham’s lead with a glanced header in stoppage time.

“It’s nice for people to be able to say that, for a little while”, Moyes said when asked about the Hammers being top of the table. “It sounds good, I like the sound of it. Long may it continue.”

West Ham made a slow start to the match but came good and showed a clinical edge that their hosts could not match.

Moyes added: “It’s Luton at home in their first game back in the Premier League. You’d have to expect [a strong start] from them.

“Once we got into it, we did well enough. I’m really pleased. It’s not easy to come here in their first Premier League game here of the season. Overall, delighted that we got a good win. I think we’ve brought in a lot of positivity from winning the European trophy.

“Jarrod took his goal well. He was always a threat. He’s got three goals now, so he’s started the season in good goalscoring form.”

The opposition ramps up a level of difficulty after the international break, when West Ham host Manchester City on September 16.