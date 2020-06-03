Long Lost Family announces sad death of Mavis Gordon from this week's episode

Photo credit: ITV

ITV has announced the sad death of Mavis Gordon, a key figure from the latest episode of Long Lost Family.



This week's editions of the show featured the story of Simon Jeffrey, who'd been abandoned as a baby in a wooden box back in 1963.

Mavis discovered him in the ladies' toilets of a pub in Kent and, as a result, saved his life.

In one scene, as Simon attempted to track down his family, he read in a newspaper clipping that Mavis had found him in the box all those years ago.

Once the episode finished, an ITV announcer revealed that she'd sadly passed away since filming took place: "Sadly, since filming, Mavis Gordon who found Simon Jeffrey as a baby has passed away. Our thoughts are with her family."



It is unknown how old she was.

Presented by Big Brother's Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, the episode documented Simon's journey as he fought to reunite with his long lost family through DNA testing.

It turned out that he had six older siblings, but two had passed away along with his biological parents.

After his incredibly emotional reunion played out on screen, viewers posted their reactions on Twitter.

"My heart is breaking for Simon," wrote one of them. "He has such abandonment issues that he was genuinely surprised to hear his siblings wanted to meet him. We'll never know why his married parents abandoned him & kept his siblings... but I hope his siblings shower him with love."

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace is now available on the ITV Hub.



