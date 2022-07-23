'Long, long delays' expected again at Port of Dover as major incident declared

Marcus Parekh
·5 min read
'Long, long delays' expected again at Port of Dover - Gareth Fuller /PA

Travellers attempting to cross the Channel are facing "long, long delays" again today as officials warn that waiting times are likely to increase over the weekend.

As of 7am Saturday morning, motorists were facing a two-hour wait to travel the last mile of the route before further delays of a few hours a French passport control.

A major incident has been declared by local authorities due to the volume of traffic.

Doug Bannister, the port's chief executive, said travellers can expect another "very busy day" at Dover.

Some 10,000 cars are expected to be processed going out of the port on Saturday, up on Friday's figure.

Asked if there could be five to six-hour delays for people at the port again on Saturday, he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "It could be. We were expecting that today was going to be a busier day than yesterday."

"Yesterday we processed about 8,500 cars going out. Today we were predicted to be around 10,000 so it is going to be a very busy day down here."

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: "As the schools closed their doors fully yesterday, Saturday could prove busier still this weekend."

"Drivers should continue to expect disruption and delays on major holiday routes to the southwest, eastern coast and ports of Dover and Folkestone."

"While many have decided to go at the start of the summer holidays, between now and the beginning of September when schools return, each Friday and Saturday will be busy on our roads."

Speaking to Sky News on Saturday morning, the Conservative MP for Dover, Natalie Elphicke, described the disruption on Friday as "appalling", but warned "long, long delays" were expected to continue into the weekend.

"It was a dreadful start to that summer getaway yesterday and an appalling situation for residents in Dover too. There simply weren't enough French border police," she said.

"Today I am hearing the French workers have turned up and they are expected to be manning the booths at capacity but there will be a knock-on effect as there always is when there is an issue that has happened at the ports.

"We are expecting long, long delays today, traffic has already been building up around the town and it is going to be a very serious situation on the roads again in Kent today."

P&O Ferries have advised passengers they should allow at least five hours to clear all the necessary checks to cross on to the Continent.

Delays are also being reported by travellers heading for the Eurotunnel in Folkestone, with traffic crawling on approaching routes.

Eurotunnel says it's doing its best to get its passengers to France as quickly as possible.

At least 3,000 lorries are currently parked up on the M20 waiting to head to the port and the Channel Tunnel terminal as part of the freight traffic management system Operation Brock.

That meant the M20 coastbound was closed to non-freight traffic between junctions 8 at Maidstone and junction 12 at Folkestone, as part of the freight traffic management system Operation Brock..

A National Highways spokesman said: "The M20 in Kent is closed for non-freight traffic coastbound between J8 (Maidstone) and J12 (Folkestone) to manage HGVs and other freight heading for the Port of Dover or Eurotunnel as part of Operation Brock."

"The M20 eastbound entry slip roads at J9, J10 and J11 are closed to help manage traffic flows. Road users are advised to expect delays on the M20 eastbound/coastbound on approach to J8 as a result of the closure."

"All drivers planning to travel in or through Kent should plan ahead, follow diversion signs, check before they travel and leave plenty of extra time for their journey."

French authorities have blamed Brexit for the issue, with MP Pierre-Henri Dumont, who represents Calais, telling the BBC they need "to run more checks than before."

The issues over Brexit were echoed by Doug Bannister, who told the BBC there will be increased transaction times at the border due to the extra checks needed.

"We are operating in a post-Brexit environment which does mean that passports need to be checked, they need to be stamped and indeed the capable people that do man the booths, Police aux Frontieres (PAF), they're doing their job that they need to do now."

He added that in a post-Brexit environment "there will be increased transaction times at the border" and that the port had "created more border capacity so that the overall throughput can be maintained".

Labour's Nick Thomas-Symonds has accused the Government of being "absent", amid another day of gridlocked roads around Dover.

The shadow secretary of state for international trade told Times Radio: "What we really do need to see is a Government that is taking a grip of this situation.

"The Government has not been planning in advance. We were urging the Government, for example, some months ago to negotiate a veterinary agreement to reduce the number of checks. The Government has not done that, has not put the planning in place and yet again, we have a crisis where the Government is absent."

He also hit out at Tory leadership candidates, telling the programme: "They're now contained once again, in their own infighting whilst we have something like this critical incident we've been discussing in Dover where their focus is elsewhere."

