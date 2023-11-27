The long list of ‘Don’t Really Want Tos’ that we all secretly share

Actor Dominic West decided against performing in the West End - Getty

The actor Dominic West has returned to the stage but not in the West End as you might expect. Instead he’s chosen to appear in a small venue in Bath, in A View From The Bridge, because he has the strong suspicion that people in London theatres “don’t really want to be there”.

Well you can’t deny he’s on to something. How many times have we all dutifully trudged off to see The Hot Thing when, if truth be told, we’d rather have spent the money on a minibreak. Tickets to The Thing!! What sophisticated adult person with a brain would not leap at the chance – is the way we’ve been trained to think over a lifetime. And the “don’t really want to feeling”, if it does manage to nudge its way out of the box of shameful thoughts, must be suppressed the same way you would the desire to channel surf during David Attenborough.

And if truth be told, not really wanting to show up for the must-see play is just the tip of the iceberg. The Don’t Really Want Tos (but couldn’t admit that to anyone) are a dark secret we all share. Here are some you might recognise:

Don’t Really Want To… see Killers of the Flower Moon

It’s already the Oscar front runner, it’s Martin Scorsese, it’s Leonardo DiCaprio, “she” (the female lead) is “meant to be amazing” , it’s a great story, but in DRWT territory these are all reasons to not really want to see it. With DRWT there’s an element of Stop I can’t take any more “You have to see/do/think this”. I’d rather stumble on some good stuff in my own time, instead of running to keep up with the list of important, unmissable experiences. And there’s an element of don’t give me any more quality worthy arts (do we have to go to Amsterdam, really?) because what we really want to do is see a contemporary Barefoot in the Park or the kind of film that Barbra Streisand would have starred in during the 1970s. We think KOTFM falls into this category.

Don’t Really Want To… make our own pesto

Got all the ingredients. Got the gadget. Got the time, but still we’d rather buy it because sometimes we don’t want to be the good people.

Don’t Really Want To… go cold water swimming

Or wild swimming, or sea swimming in months with an R (not counting September), or whatever you want to call entering ice-cold water outdoors on a freezing day because it’s become the activity equivalent of making sourdough.

Don’t Really Want To… grow things

Because it’s a monumental effort but not really wanting a lovely garden that you have worked on through the seasons and not really wanting to grow your own vegetables and dahlias is on a par with not liking babies. And if you let your courgettes turn into marrows because you were too lazy to pick them, might as well be keeping a monkey chained to a post.

Don’t Really Want To… take the vitamins

Got the vitamins, so many and the joints lubricator and the fish oils but for some reason DRWT take them. This has been the case for years. Still we have them lined up ready to swallow every morning and we won’t throw them out until they’ve passed their expiry date. It would honestly make more sense to flush £70 down the loo four times a year.

Don’t Really Want To… keep up with the news

This is a growing problem apparently. First people don’t turn out to vote, then other people don’t turn on the news and the next thing you know you have widespread disengagement from everything bad going on in the real world with the average person’s tolerance threshold being Wagatha Christie.

Don’t Really Want To… go to your best friend’s New Year’s Eve party

Sssh. No one must know. But it’s stressful having fun on allocated days.

