Long life is down to red wine says 108-year-old woman

Barney Davis
·1 min read
Julia Iverson with her carers at Brampton Lodge (Brampton Lodge)
Julia Iverson with her carers at Brampton Lodge (Brampton Lodge)

A woman who has celebrated her 108th birthday has said the secret to her long life is a daily glass of red wine.

Julia Iverson was showered with flowers, balloons and cake at Brampton Lodge care home in Warrington, Cheshire, on Wednesday.

Born in Denmark in 1914, Mrs Iverson served in Kenya in the Women’s Royal Naval Service in World War Two, and went on to have three daughters and five grandchildren.

Care home manager Debbie Davidson posted a message on Facebook

She said: “She loves her birthday cards from the Queen and always comments on how nicely dressed she is on the card.”

Staff at Brompton Lodge described the great grandmother-of-three as a “lovely and kind person” who always knows if her glass of red wine had been watered down.

Her daughter Roselyn Barclay said she was a “great supportive mum” who enjoyed singing and always kept “a positive outlook on life”.

“She still talks a lot and sets the subject of conversation,” she added.

Mrs Iverson has tested positive for Covid twice, recovering both times after mild symptoms, the BBC reported.

She has also lived through the deadly Spanish flu of 1918 and other outbreaks in the 1950s and 60s.

