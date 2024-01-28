How Long Leftover Cake Lasts In The Fridge (And How To Keep It Fresh)

Strawberry cream cake - irina2511/Shutterstock

Leftover cake is an anomaly in most people's homes. Who in their right mind doesn't eat every last crumb of their favorite strawberry sponge cake or classic red velvet cake? But if you do find yourself experiencing this abnormality in the universe, and have more slices left over than you could fathom, it might have you wondering: How long will cake stay fresh when stored in the refrigerator? The answer depends on a couple of things. The first is what kind of cake is it?

The type of cake really dictates how long it will last in the fridge. Sponge cakes and those covered in buttercream will stay fresh in the fridge for about a week before they start to look dried out and less fun to eat. However, if you are dealing with a cake that is frosted with whipped cream or cream cheese or contains fresh fruit, two days is generally the end of the line for these desserts; that's for any cake that contains milk or cut fruit. And if by chance you make a cake with fondant, you want to keep this cake out of the fridge altogether, unless you want a cracked fondant. But there is another factor you need to consider.

How You Store It

Cake wrapped in plastic wrap - Nickeline/Shutterstock

If you want to keep your cake looking and tasting fresh, you need to properly wrap it. Unfrosted cakes are easier to take care of than frosted cakes. For your unfrosted variety like a good old-fashioned pound cake, you will want to wrap the cake in plastic wrap. This will help it stay moist and it will also serve as a protective barrier between your dessert and any odors from previous meals that may be lingering.

Frosted cakes require a little more TLC. If you have a cake keeper, or a cake stand with a lid that will fit in your fridge, one of these is the easier option. However, not to fret if you don't. You will just need to place it in the fridge for anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes to allow the frosting or icing to set and become a little firm. Once it has, wrap it with plastic wrap, but do so in a manner in which it is not clinging to your cake. It should be loose. When you are ready to eat your cake, just take it out of the fridge and bring it to room temperature.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.