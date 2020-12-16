These Long-Lasting Christmas Candles Are the Only Ones I Trust to Make My Home Smell Fresh—and They’re on Sale

I’ve always found it fascinating that scents can evoke a specific memory. Vanilla and warm sugar remind me of baking cookies with my grandmother, fir and balsam bring me back to hunting down the perfect Christmas tree, and cinnamon and berries prompt recollections of the holiday punch served at our Christmas Eve party. Although I burn holiday-inspired candles throughout the month of December, I’ve struggled to find one that nails the nostalgia-inducing aromas of the season while also masking the inevitable pet smells that come with being a dog owner—that is, until I tried Bath & Body Works Three-Wick Candles.

A friend recommended the candles to me, saying they are the only things that can make her home smell completely fresh. She also noted that they last longer than any other candle she’s tried in the past and are far more affordable. After noticing the impressive customer reviews on the Bath & Body Works website, I decided to purchase a few for myself.

The first thing I picked up on was how quickly these candles filled my home with fragrance. Unlike other candles I’ve used, this wasn’t an overwhelming, synthetic aroma, either. The candles smelled fresh, removing pet odors without simply masking them in an overpowering scent. Plus, the fragrances aren’t one-note, so you get a blend of delicious smells with each burn.

The Vanilla Birch candle, for example, mixes Madagascar vanilla with warm sandalwood and white birch for a scent that smells like you’re decorating the Christmas tree while sugar cookies bake in the background. The Cinnamon Clove Buds candle smells like spiced cider, fresh gingerbread cookies, and cinnamon sticks combined. And the Sparkling Woods somehow bottles up the scent of the season’s first snowfall, mixing calming lavender with iced fir needles and lemon.

Although these scents are certainly appropriate for the holidays, many customers (myself included) say these candles smell so delicious, they burn them year-round. The best part? You can try the festive fragrances for yourself while they’re nearly 40 percent off. All three-wick candles from Bath & Body Works are currently less than $16—and if you’re a pet parent, I suggest you take advantage of this offer.

From warm, sweet scents to nature-inspired aromas, shop the best holiday and year-round fragrances from Bath & Body Works while they’re on sale. Scroll down for some of my favorites.

