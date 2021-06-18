At Long Last, Donald Trump Finally Admits: 'We Didn't Win'

Amid a rambling, off-the-rails phone interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, former President Donald Trump finally admitted a critical fact: “We didn’t win.”

It was the first time since the presidential election more than seven months ago that Trump has conceded to his successor, President Joe Biden. But he also ominously warned: “Let’s see what happens on that.”

Trump told Hannity Wednesday night: “Shockingly, we were supposed to win easily at 64 million votes, and we got 75 million votes, and we didn’t win. But let’s see what happens on that.”

Trump actually won 74.2 million votes to Biden’s 81.2 million votes. Biden also won the Electoral College 306-232.

Trump admitted Jan. 7 that Biden would take office on Inauguration Day, but he has repeatedly and baselessly insisted that the election was rigged, and even that he actually “won in a landslide.” The Trump campaign lost some 60 lawsuits challenging the results.

Trump also told Hannity that he’s considering running in 2024 and noted that “we got ’em by surprise in ’16.”

In other observations, Trump falsely insisted that windmills erected to supply power “kill everything” and only provide power sporadically. (He erroneously insisted several times during his first presidential campaign that TVs relying on windmill power repeatedly blink out whenever the wind stops blowing.)

He also claimed he was subjected to “unfair” investigation “after investigation” while in office and complained to Hannity that Chevrolets aren’t being purchased in Berlin or Paris.

Trump also boasted that “nobody did as good a job with the pandemic as we did.” Trump predicted early last year that COVID-19 would peter out after 15 cases. The U.S. death toll from the pandemic hit 600,000 this week, the highest total in the world.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.