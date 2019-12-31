How long is Kyrie Irving out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Nets star

The Nets emerged as one of the biggest winners in free agency when they signed both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to four-year contracts. Brooklyn's front office never expected Durant to play this season, but with Irving running the show at the Barclays Center, the Nets entered the year with playoff expectations.

Irving's Brooklyn tenure started off strong with averages of 28.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds through 11 games. Then a strange shoulder injury forced the six-time All-Star to trade in his jersey for street clothes. Irving hasn't taken the floor in more than a month, and there doesn't seem to be a definitive timeline on his return.

What's next for the Nets star? Here's everything we know about Irving's injury and the latest news on when he may return to the court.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LATEST INJURY NEWS: Stephen Curry | Kevin Durant

Kyrie-Irving-112319-Getty-FTR.jpg

How long will Kyrie Irving be out?

Irving has not yet done contact work since suffering a right shoulder impingement, which has kept him sidelined since mid-November. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said on Dec. 8 that Irving should rejoin team practices in the "next week or two," but he has yet to hit that stage in his recovery.

"I think the timeline for his recovery is somewhat up to him, but also up to his body and how that progresses. It could happen quickly or it could take some time," Nets general manager Sean Marks told Yahoo Sports' Mike Mazzeo on Dec. 11. "And where we are at this stage of the season — and where we are as a team over the next couple years — there's no point in forcing guys to come back too soon. Especially a player of his caliber and expectations."

Story continues

The nature of a shoulder impingement makes it difficult to forecast how much longer Irving will be out. This particular injury could come down to pain tolerance, as an impingement can cause significant discomfort when the arm is extended above the head, which is critical to the shooting motion.

Kyrie Irving injury timeline

Despite hurting his shoulder on Nov. 12 against the Jazz, Irving played two days later against the Nuggets. The injury may explain why Irving shot 18-of-50 (36 percent) from the field in those games. Atkinson then told reporters Irving would miss the Nov. 16 contest in Chicago.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson on Kyrie Irving’s shoulder injury: “Definitely played through some pain starting after the hit in Utah and I think he gutted it out against Denver quite honestly. We all thought it was the best interest to give him a game here.” — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 16, 2019

More than 20 games later, and Irving remains stuck to the bench. Brooklyn has a winning record over that stretch with Spencer Dinwiddie (23.0 points, 6.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds per game) thriving in Irving's absence.

Brooklyn has never ruled Irving out indefinitely, so it's possible he participates in contract drills one day and doesn't feel any pain. Unfortunately for the Nets, it also wouldn't be a shock to see Irving sit through the end of December.

Kyrie Irving injury updates

— Irving out for second consecutive game against Celtics

— Irving not available for Boston return game

— Kyrie causing problems? Nets' Jarrett Allen shoots down rumors