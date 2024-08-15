How long will KC Chiefs’ starters play vs. Lions? Here’s what we expect Saturday

Chiefs fans should appreciate seeing their favorite team play its second preseason game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. KC’s starters are slated log their most extensive playing time of the three exhibition games.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the starters will play the first half on Saturday against the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is 3 p.m. and the game will be televised by Channel 41.

“The ones (starters) will take a half and we’ll kind of fill in after that,” Reid said.

But ... history suggests some of those starters, including superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will be on the sideline before the break. That’s been the case in the second preseason game the past two seasons. Mahomes was out of both games early in the second quarter after leading touchdown drives.

Some injury issues are expected to alter the Chiefs’ Saturday lineup. This week, right tackle Jawaan Taylor suffered a shoulder injury and is out for now.

“He won’t play this weekend, but I think he’s going to be OK,” Reid said.

Lucas Niang has been taking snaps at right tackle with the starters in Taylor’s absence. Wanya Morris, who is battling left tackle Kingsley Suamataia for a starting role, likely would get the call ... but he’s dealing with a bone bruise on one of his knees and won’t play this weekend.

Also out is cornerback Jaylen Watson, who is nursing a shoulder injury. Watson didn’t play in the preseason opener last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars but was able to practice this week.

Joshua Williams, locked in a battle with Watson and Nazeeh Johnson for the No. 2 cornerback spot behind Trent McDuffie, started last weekend.

“You want someone to step up and be able to claim that position, and not have a guy rotating and always looking over his shoulder” defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said.

Left guard Joe Thuney, recovering from a pectoral injury sustained in last season’s playoffs, returned to practice this week but is unlikely to play.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who got two carries last weekend, wasn’t at practice most of the week.