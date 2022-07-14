Long Island shark attacks: A timeline of the increasing phenomenon

KYLA GUILFOIL
·5 min read
Long Island shark attacks: A timeline of the increasing phenomenon

With five shark attacks off beaches in New York's Long Island over the last two weeks, beachgoers may have to grapple with the new normal of their presence.

Luckily, none of the summer’s shark attacks have turned deadly. Here’s a rundown of the shark bites from Long Island beaches so far this summer.

June 30

The first shark bite of the season came as a 37-year-old swimmer was bitten on his right foot near Jones Beach.

The attack left the man with a laceration on his foot, officials said.

In a statement from the Nassau County Police Department, officials said that they would be increasing patrols across beaches over the July 4 weekend.

PHOTO: Cary Epstein, a veteran lifeguard, is among those being trained to operate a fleet of drones for shark-spotting amid an increase in sightings at Jones Beach, New York, July 1, 2022. (Johnny Milano/The New York Times via Redux)
PHOTO: Cary Epstein, a veteran lifeguard, is among those being trained to operate a fleet of drones for shark-spotting amid an increase in sightings at Jones Beach, New York, July 1, 2022. (Johnny Milano/The New York Times via Redux)

In a press conference on July 1, Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman said that patrols would include both boats and helicopters, and the county would also be using drones over the water to get a better picture of the situation.

July 3

Just a few days later, a Smith Point Beach lifeguard became the second victim of a shark bite in the area.

Zachari Gallo, a Sayville High School special education teacher, said he was training with other lifeguards and pretending to be a drowning victim in the water as part of an exercise.

MORE: 5th shark attack in 2 weeks off Long Island leaves man injured

"I felt pressure in my hand, pulled it back and I just started hammering, punching and I connected with the shark three times, and then on the third time it spun away," Gallo told ABC affiliate WABC.

He added that blood was “pouring” down his hand and arm, but he didn’t realize he had also been bitten in the chest, claiming that adrenaline must have taken over his senses.

After Gallo hit his third punch, the shark spun away, but then started to flick its tail back around, he said.

It was then that Gallo knew he was dealing with a shark and rushed the lifeguards near him back to shore.

Fortunately, no more bites happened during the training session, and Gallo only needed two stitches and antibiotics for his injuries.

The Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches were closed after the attack on Sunday, and reopened at 10 a.m. on Monday after lifeguards performed an extra patrol of the waters.

July 7

That same week, another lifeguard was bitten near Ocean Beach on Fire Island.

MORE: How to stay safe from shark attacks this summer

The lifeguard was only about 150 to 200 yards off shore when the afternoon attack happened, officials said.

According to the chief lifeguard of the Ocean Beach District, the lifeguard was bitten around the ankle and only received minor injuries.

Earlier that day, lifeguards had a fin sighting off of Ocean Beach, officials said.

Following the afternoon attack, all Fire Island Ocean District flew purple flags in lifeguard areas and red flags in other swimming areas to signal "dangerous marine life" activity, per the Town of Islip's protocol.

July 13

Two separate shark attacks hit the same Long Island Beach less than a week after the incident on Fire Island.

The first came before lifeguards were on duty, at about 7:45 a.m., when a surfer was bitten by a shark, officials said.

Officials believe the attack was by a tiger shark, which left behind a 4-inch gash on the surfer's leg.

MORE: Shark attacks: What are the most dangerous places in America? Here's your guide.

After being knocked off his paddle board, officials said that the surfer "took a punch" at the shark, which seemed to be coming back for another bite.

Luckily, officials said, a wave carried the surfer and his board back to shore before any further damage was done.

A park ranger helped the surfer once back on shore and called 911, police said.

Just hours after the incident, the Smith Point Beach was reopened at 1 p.m.

Later that evening, a 49-year-old man from Arizona was bitten by a shark shortly after 6 p.m. at Seaview Beach, Suffolk police said.

The man "was standing in waist-deep water when a shark came up from behind and bit him on the left wrist and buttocks," police said in a statement.

The victim was able to walk out of the water and was transported via a Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

After the first attack on Wednesday, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone held a briefing on the beach.

MORE: Teenage girl speaks out after surviving shark attack at Florida beach

Bellone said that Wednesday's incident is "an indication that what we are looking at is something of a new normal."

He added that sharks seem to be closer to the shore, which will continue to make interactions between them and humans more frequent.

"Fortunately, we haven't seen significant injuries, nor do we expect to, but it is something to be aware and conscious of," Bellone said.

Bellone warned swimmers to stay out of the water when lifeguards are not on duty, to avoid the water during dusk and dawn, not wear shiny jewelry and not go into the water if bleeding.

During the past few weeks, officials have been monitoring beaches via boat, helicopter and drone to account for the uptick in shark incidents off of Nassau and Suffolk county beaches.

On July 10, Blakeman held a press conference on the beach, where he said that it is relatively safe to go into the water, as long as you take precautions.

"If you're gonna go in the ocean, it's good to go with a partner. Always go on a protected beach where there are lifeguards, always stay together and be conscious of your surroundings," he said, even wading into the water himself. "If you do those things, you will be safe."

MORE: Swimmer suffers 'significant' injuries in shark attack at California beach

For now, officials will continue to keep extra patrols on beaches, and beaches will remain open unless further sightings or incidents are reported.

There was only one report of a shark bite last summer, with a lifeguard bitten in July.

According to Long Island officials, there were 20 confirmed shark sightings off the island in 2021, a record for the area.

According to ABC News affiliate WABC, that number was three times as many sightings as recorded in 2020.

With five attacks and increasing sightings, this summer is looking to be Long Island’s most shark-filled yet.

Long Island shark attacks: A timeline of the increasing phenomenon originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Fredericton ultra-long distance runner completes two giant races, two weeks apart

    Drew Wallace's body is sore, but his spirit is light. He's elated he was able to complete a goal he's trained hard to accomplish, running 100 miles (160 kilometres) in the Quebec Mega Trail race on July 1 in 33 hours, 3 minutes and 21 seconds. The ultra-long distance race departs from the city of Baie-Saint-Paul. Part of the trail involves climbing Mont-Saint-Anne, almost twice. It was something Wallace tried to accomplish last year but had to stop at 90 kilometres. "I was moving so slow and all

  • Blue Jays need more from Bo Bichette to reach full potential

    Bo Bichette has looked like himself in small stretches this season, they just haven't occurred consistently enough.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.

  • Is it Connor Bedard or bust for the Blackhawks?

    The Chicago Blackhawks look to be operating with one goal in mind under Kyle Davidson: to win the next draft lottery and select Connor Bedard.